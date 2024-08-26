Comment / “I Couldn’t Ask if She Was Still Alive”: A Girl, Her Mother, and a Bloody Night In Gaza “I felt something warm on my hand. I couldn’t see what it was in the darkness. Then I realized it was blood.”

Locals carry out search and rescue efforts after an Israeli attack on the Ridwan family home in Rafah, Gaza, on April 20, 2024. (Jehad Alshrafi / Anadolu via Getty Images)

In April, we published “The Bulldozer Kept Coming,” a dispatch by Lujayn, a 14-year-old from Gaza. Months later, Lujayn is with her family in Rafah, and she is still writing. We are proud to publish another piece by her today.

This article appears in the September 2024 issue, with the headline “A Bloody Night.”

I am Lujayn, a 14-year-old girl who has survived many wars in Gaza, though this is the worst one I have ever experienced. In the last week of May, my family and I had to leave the place where we were living after the occupation forces threatened to invade Rafah. It was the ninth time we’d had to move since October.

At the beginning of this war, we were bombed out of our beautiful home in Gaza City, which was destroyed. Ever since then, we have been displaced to different houses, makeshift shelters, and even tents in Khan Younis, Rafah, Deir al Balah, and Al Bureij.

This time, we tried to find a place that’s safer than the so-called safe zones, which were in the same areas where the occupation army had burned children alive in tents. The best we could find was a small place in Al Bureij. As usual, we bought some supplies and settled in. The bombing was frequent in the following days, and we scrambled to grab some food, water, and the medication my mother needs to treat injuries sustained in the 2014 Gaza war.

June 3 was full of bombing and destruction. The next evening, we heard tanks approaching from the east. Although the occupation forces had been here earlier, they entered again.

The evening was terrifying—the sky was filled with aircraft, and the ground shook under the tanks. We tried to stay away from the windows and took shelter by the walls, even though we knew they wouldn’t protect us much. Night fell, and my mother made me eat some canned corn. It was all we had. She hadn’t eaten anything; I knew she was saving the food for me, as we didn’t know when we could go out again to get more. I begged her to eat a little, but she refused.

We lay down on the ground. My mother made me sleep by the wall, while she lay down beside me on the exposed side, surrounding my head with pillows. I felt drowsy and tired.

I dozed off, only to wake up to the sound of bullets flying in the street, bombs, and shrapnel hitting the walls and windows. My mother shielded me with her exhausted body, smiled at me, and said, “We’re OK, don’t be afraid.”

This went on for several minutes. We couldn’t move. I felt cold despite the summer heat—until I felt something warm on my hand. I couldn’t see what it was in the darkness. Then I realized it was blood. A piece of shrapnel had pierced my mother’s shoulder—which she was using to shield my head—and it had made no sound.