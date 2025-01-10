Justin Trudeau’s Fecklessness Made Him an Easy Target for MAGA Manifest Destiny The United States probably won’t annex Canada. But Trump’s imperial dreams are already destabilizing the world.

Let’s call the whole thing off: Justin Trudeau shaking hands with Donald Trump at a NATO summit in London to mark the alliance’s 70th anniversary in December 2019. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

One of the hallmarks of the Trump era is that ideas that were once fringe fantasies are suddenly making international headlines. In recent weeks, Donald Trump has taken to advocating for a new age of American imperial expansion—a MAGA-style Manifest Destiny that would include absorbing Canada, purchasing Greenland from Denmark (with the threat of tariffs and military force as levers in the negotiation), and reconquering the Panama Canal. These bizarre ideas—which Trump only occasionally mentioned previously and which played scant part in his presidential campaign—have accurately been dismissed by Elizabeth Warren and others as “distraction” from more serious debates about Trump’s controversial cabinet picks, not to mention genuine intractable problems such as the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

While Warren’s analysis is no doubt true, Trump has often succeeded in dominating the discourse by befuddling his opponents via his advocacy of crackpot ideas that have no chance of being implemented. But clownish distractions also have real-world impact. Political elites in Europe, Mexico and Canada are rightly protesting Trump’s comments and deciding how to navigate in a world where the largest superpower is in such unstable hands.

More immediately, Trump’s relentless bullying of Canada has already had a real world impact in being partly responsible for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that he was stepping down as head of the Liberal Party, bringing to an end his tenure as national leader which started in 2015.

To revive a phrase much used in Trump’s first term, MAGA Manifest Destiny shouldn’t be taken literally—but it must be taken seriously. There is little reason to think Trump has the wherewithal to mobilize the American government to conquer foreign territory, but both Trump and his ally Elon Musk are antagonizing venerable American allies in ways that is already remaking international relations.

To be sure, Trump’s browbeating of Trudeau and Canada was merely the final push that toppled a long-tottering government. Like many incumbent leaders in the age of Covid, Trudeau has become immensely unpopular. For more than last two years—dating back to the summer of 2022—Trudeau’s Liberal party has suffered an increasingly large polling gap with the Conservative Party, headed by Pierre Poilievre. But Trudeau’s inability to effectively rally his party and his country against Trump’s threat of a tariff war leading to annexation ended what support the prime minister had retained in his own party. Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland specifically cited the need for a new national unity approach to fending off Trumpism when she resigned from the cabinet on December 16.

Speaking to Democracy Now!, Avi Lewis, a documentary filmmaker who will be running for federal office in next election for the left-wing New Democratic Party, noted that Trudeau has been “down 10 or 20% in the polls for a year and a half. He’s faced…an uprising in his own party. And just like Joe Biden, he waited way too long…. I think his ego got in the way.”

Trump might have done the Liberal Party a favor by creating a crisis that led to Trudeau’s resignation. The Liberals are still on track to lose the next election, but it’ll certainly be a narrower loss than the catastrophe they were heading for under Trudeau, where pollsters speculated that the party could be reduced from 153 seats in Parliament to as few as six. One problem Liberals face is that Trudeau’s likely replacements are not at all inspiring. The names most often mentioned —Freeland and former governor of the Bank of Canada (and former governor of the Bank of England) Mark Carney—are both dull-as-dishwater elite centrists with no feel for the anti-system anger that is roiling Canadian society.

In truth, Trudeau’s undoing was only fortuitously exacerbated by Trump. It was more centrally rooted in Trudeau’s own profound fecklessness. Trudeau rose to prominence as a Canadian knock-off of Barack Obama, a charismatic face of generational and cultural change. But like the Democratic Party under Obama, much of this change was superficial identity politics. Trudeau did bring gender equality to the cabinet, but more than one female cabinet minister, including Freeland, felt the prime minister treated them with disrespect. Trudeau’s progressive luster was further tarnished by photos showing he repeatedly wore blackface in his youth.

As journalist Jeremy Appel astutely observed in Jacobin:

During his near-decade in power, Trudeau became one of the most prominent international poster boys for tepid, performative reformism that never strayed outside the neoliberal straitjacket. His flagship climate policy—a national carbon tax—was deeply unpopular. While the policy was first implemented on a provincial level by right-wing governments in Alberta and British Columbia and had the blessing of the godfather of modern Canadian conservatism, Preston Manning, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has effectively used it as a scapegoat for the soaring cost of living. While Trudeau has talked a bigger game on climate than any other prime minister, Canada remains the only G7 country to have increased its carbon emissions since 1990. At the same time, housing prices are astronomical, particularly in the Toronto and Vancouver metropolitan areas, and economic inequality has reached the highest level on record.

With Trump returning to the White House, it’s possible to imagine a Canadian leader tapping into nationalist sentiment and running against the threat of the blustery and dangerous Yankee president. After all, that’s the card Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre Eliot Trudeau, played deftly in the era of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. It’s also the tack taken by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum against Trump. But Justin Trudeau lacks his father’s gravitas and is too unpopular to effectively rally a renewed Canadian nationalism.