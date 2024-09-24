World / There’s Another Way to Hold Netanyahu Accountable for the Gaza Genocide A case for prosecuting the Israeli prime minister for the crime of persecution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on September 2, 2024. (Ohad Zwigenberg / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Every genocide always contains two crimes at once. First and foremost, is the biological crime: the extermination, in whole or in part, of a group of people qua group. Not simply mass murder, but mass murder targeted against a collectivity with the intention of extinguishing a peoples’ ability to constitute a collectivity in the first place. This is what we have come to know as genocide in the legal and colloquial sense.

But alongside each murder, each forced dispossession, a second crime is committed: a cultural one. Libraries are burned, archives destroyed; villages, with their regional and local specificities, their own food and folkways, are razed; historians, musicians, poets, painters are murdered, their memories and their potential murdered with them.

Israel is currently carrying out both of these twin crimes in Gaza. It has murdered an as yet untold number of people (the prominent medical journal The Lancet conservatively estimates that “up to 186,000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza”). And, alongside these murders, it has leveled every university in Gaza, obliterated significant portions of the archives of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Interior (among others), destroyed numerous libraries and publishing houses, destroyed the Great Omari Mosque (built in the fifth century, originally as a Byzantine church), and damaged the Church of St. Porphyrius (built in the 12th century). This is only a partial accounting of the destruction of Gaza’s physical cultural heritage, and there is no possible way to enumerate how many worlds have been lost with the dead.

And yet, within the UN Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the crime of cultural genocide—the idea of cultural genocide, even—is nowhere to be found. Indeed, the constituent acts of the crime of genocide, with one exception, all refer to the physical destruction of the target group. This is despite the initial desire of Raphael Lemkin—the Polish Jewish lawyer who conceived of the crime of genocide, coined the term, and spearheaded its legal codification—to include cultural genocide in the convention. Even though the crime of cultural genocide was excluded from the Genocide Convention, there is a method by which both Netanyahu and Gallant could still be convicted for the cultural aspect of the genocide of the Palestinians—the crime of persecution.

As Lemkin first defined it, the crime of genocide was bifurcated into “barbarism,” or acts of physical or biological destruction, and “vandalism”—the destruction of cultural heritage. On vandalism, Lemkin writes,

An attack targeting a collectivity can also take the form of systematic and organized destruction of the art and cultural heritage in which the unique genius and achievement of a collectivity are revealed in fields of science, arts and literature. The contribution of any particular collectivity to world culture as a whole forms the wealth of all of humanity, even while exhibiting unique characteristics. Thus, the destruction of a work of art of any nation must be regarded as acts of vandalism directed against world culture. The author [of the crime] causes not only the immediate irrevocable losses of the destroyed work as property and as the culture of the collectivity directly concerned (whose unique genius contributed to the creation of this work); it is also all humanity which experiences a loss by this act of vandalism.

While Lemkin’s understanding of the “unique genius” of collectivities has certain essentialist overtones, and his idea of universalism is perhaps either myopically or aspirationally ahistorical and apolitical, the basic idea of vandalism as a first-order crime against the target group itself, rather than merely its property, is forceful nonetheless.

Lemkin’s understanding of genocide as both vandalism and barbarism places them on equal legal footing. Indeed, the Pakistani delegation to the drafting of the genocide convention expressed the view, as summarized by Leora Blisky and Rachel Clagsbrun in the European Journal of International Law, that “not only were physical and cultural genocide intrinsically linked, but cultural genocide was the aim, whereas physical genocide was the means.” Although the Pakistani delegation’s view is perhaps overstated, there is a certain logic to the proposition: What creates a “people” out of a loose group of persons is their shared cultural and historical ties, their daily production of a life in common. If those ties are effectively erased, then the “people” may cease to exist even as the persons continue to live.

Based upon Lemkin’s arguments, the second draft of the Genocide Convention, drawn up by China, France, Lebanon, Poland, the United States, the Soviet Union, and Venezuela included the following definition of what would come to be known as cultural genocide: