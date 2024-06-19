World / Is an Iran Upset in the Making? A reformist challenges five conservatives in the June 28 presidential vote.

Posters of candidates are hung on streets in Tehran ahead of Iran’s presidential elections scheduled to be held on June 28. (Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Forty-five years into its existence and after 13 presidential elections, the Islamic Republic of Iran is suddenly facing its 14th, following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner with a history of cruelty, in a May 19 helicopter crash.

The election comes at a critical moment. Iran is still reeling from an unprecedented internal cycle of protest and repression. It’s at a crossroads over its nuclear program: Will Tehran opt to become a military nuclear power, perhaps ending up as a North Korea–style pariah, or will it choose to negotiate something like a détente with the United States and Europe? And will Iran and its allies, including Syria, Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, and various Iraqi militias, continue to risk a regional conflagration with the United States and Israel, or could a potential rapprochement ease tensions?

It’s often said, not without reason, that elections in Iran don’t matter, that all power rests with Iran’s unelected Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and that vote-counting by the Interior Ministry is opaque and easily rigged—as apparently happened in 2009 with the controversial reelection of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Besides, skeptics argue, candidates who might challenge the system are nearly always eliminated by the ultraconservative Guardian Council, an unelected group of a dozen ayatollahs and other clerical allies, long before any ballots are cast.

But in fact there have indeed been upsets in Iranian presidential elections, and not inconsequential ones. And this year, there’s a surprising addition to the June 28 field: Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist and advocate for rebooting the nuclear talks with the West, who’s challenged key elements of Iran’s system and who’s spoken out against the violent repression of the protests in 2023. Pezeshkian will face a panoply of five right-wing opponents ranging from a pro-establishment, fairly moderate conservative to a handful of militant extremists.

There are plenty of reasons Pezeshkian is a long shot, especially when measured against the moderate conservative, Mohamed Baqer Qalibaf, who’s expected to be Khamenei’s favorite. The biggest challenge for Pezeshkian, say analysts of Iran’s politics, is that disaffection, cynicism, and bitter resignation are at all-time highs among voters and such apathy is likely to lead people who otherwise might vote for a reformist to stay home. Indeed, most Iranians have not bothered to vote in recent years: In the 2021 election that saw moderate President Hassan Rouhani replaced by the lackluster, radical-right Raisi, just 48.8 percent of eligible voters went to the polls, a stunning drop from the 85 percent, 73 percent, and 73 percent that voted in the three previous races. And on March 1 of this year, in the wake of the nationwide “Woman, Life, Freedom” protest movement that shook the country last year following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who’d been arrested for refusing to follow the strict hijab rules set by Khamenei, a historic low of just 41 percent found their way to the ballot box in Iran’s parliamentary election.

Overall, the reformists have lost credibility with much of the public, says Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York–based Center for Human Rights in Iran. Ghaemi says that Pezeshkian, a cardiac surgeon and a member of parliament from Tabriz in Iran’s northwest who served as minister of health during the reformist administration of President Mohammad Khatami (1997–2005), is a “relatively low-level guy who hasn’t excited anyone.”

Part of the reason many Iranians have lost faith in electoral politics, of course, is that in 2018 President Trump blew up the nuclear agreement negotiated by President Obama in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. That unilateral abandonment of the JCPOA and the subsequent regime of “maximum pressure” sanctions that crippled Iran’s oil exports undermined many Iranians’ faith in the ability of politicians to better their situation, and it allowed Iranian ultraconservatives to undermine the reformist-adjacent President Hassan Rouhani (2013–2021).