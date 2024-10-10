World / Austerity for Immigration Emmanuel Macron’s unofficial pact with Marine Le Pen.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers his general policy statement to the French National Assembly in Paris on October 1, 2024. (Alain Jocard / AFP via Getty Images)

Two-thirds spending cuts, one-third tax increases: It’s the ratio that newly appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier is trying to sell, as he maneuvers a belt-tightening 2025 budget through France’s divided parliament. “Our colossal financial debt is the real sword of Damocles above us,” the 73-year-old premier said in his first speech to the National Assembly on October 1, eyeing upwards of €60 billion in deficit reduction for next year alone.

Fiscal tightening has rapidly become a dominant theme in French politics, with a host of international and domestic bodies warning the country over its budget deficit. As a percentage of GDP, France’s deficit is likely to increase to over 6 percent in 2024, the result of exceptional spending measures enacted during the Covid-19 and energy crises coupled with a spate of tax cuts. This summer, the European Commission put France in so-called excessive deficit procedure for exceeding the maximum 3 percent debt-to-GDP ratio stipulated by the EU treaties.

Barnier and his cabinet now pledge to return France to that level by 2029, calling for several years of protracted austerity in a country preoccupied by already underfunded public services and widening economic inequality. The full outlines of Barnier’s budget have not yet been made public, but the tax increases being considered include temporary levies on the highest earners (0.3 percent of the population, according to the government’s own estimates) and France’s largest corporations. The bulk of the effort is to come from spending cuts, however. These could include a momentary freeze on retirement disbursements, an increase in healthcare copays, the non-replacement of retiring state workers, and cuts to the employment ministries and municipalities. An initial outline of the 2025 budget is expected to be presented in cabinet on October 10.

The push for fiscal retrenchment brings to a close the political uncertainty of this past summer, when snap parliamentary elections resulted in the first-place finish of the left-wing New Popular Front. Formed in the aftermath of President Emmanuel Macron’s June 9 dissolution of the National Assembly, the left-wing alliance ran on a program of wealth redistribution, reinforced state services, and public investments in the green transition. The NFP went on to dash expectations of an imminent victory of Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National and emerged as the largest seat-holder in the lower-house, seemingly opening the door to a left-wing government.

Because the alliance was far from the 289 votes needed an absolute majority, Macron was not bound to accept the bloc’s pick for premier. Eager to keep his pro-business agenda intact, the president was firmly opposed to the possibility of an NFP government. He brushed aside the alliance’s nominee, Lucie Castets, before appointing Barnier, formerly the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, in early September.

For Macron, a Barnier premiership was the lowest-common-denominator alternative. A member of the conservative Républicains, Barnier finds himself at the head of a governing coalition of erstwhile enemies, bringing together the parties of Macron’s previous coalition and the center-right opposition. Even combined, Macron’s partners and his new Républicains allies barely hold over 200 seats in the National Assembly, just ahead of the 193 seats controlled by the NFP.

On Tuesday, October 8, the new prime minister survived a first no-confidence vote, with the 142 deputies aligned behind Marine Le Pen and her far-right allies opting to prop up the new government. It was characteristic of the shaky road that lies ahead for Barnier, who will need to keep his own coalition and multiparty cabinet together while assuaging Le Pen.