World / The “Hunt for Hamas” Narrative Is Obscuring Israel’s Real Plans for Gaza The US press and politicians are trying to fit the attacks on Gaza into a Zero Dark Thirty mold, but it’s something much simpler—and sinister.

An aerial view shows the destruction caused by Israeli strikes in Wadi Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2023, amid a truce in battles between Israel and Hamas. (Mahmud Hams / AFP / Getty)

America’s media and political class is analyzing, debating, and shaping a narrative in Gaza that’s entirely different from the one being discussed in Israeli media and among Israeli political leaders. This gap, born from casual racism, deliberate credulity, and reflexive alignment with the US government’s party line, is creating a media failure the likes of which we haven’t seen since the run-up to the Iraq War.

Israel is engaging in massive population transfers and attempting to depopulate Gaza, and everything it does must be understood through this lens. The Israeli government has explicitly said this from the beginning, starting with an evacuation order for North Gaza on October 13. No exceptions.

Everything Israel has done since then is pursuant to carrying out this evacuation order to remove over 1 million people form North Gaza into refugee camps in South Gaza. This is what they said they would do, and it’s what they are doing.

Yet, throughout November, American media continued to frame every Israeli Defense Forces action in North Gaza as if every target they attempted to clear out was part of some elaborate “hunt for Hamas.”

The most prominent example is the weeks-long build up to Israel’s “raid” of al-Shifa hospital in mid-November. In the days leading up to the takeover of the medical complex, the American press repeatedly gave media consumers the impression Israel forces were storming the bin Laden compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video showing an elaborate lair underneath the hospital complex, and US media largely ran with this claim.

Hamas-ISIS is sick.



They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror.



We just released intelligence proving it.



Here it is: pic.twitter.com/F82OxaIPN6 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 27, 2023

“Israel’s hunt for Hamas puts Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital under siege,” read The Washington Post headline. “Gaza City Hospitals Are Caught in Deadly Crossfire. Battling Hamas fighters, Israeli forces are ‘closing in’ on hospitals where thousands of people are stranded,” stated the New York Times headline.

The media gave American readers and viewers the impression that the Israeli military had to seize the hospital—and eight NICU babies along with dozens of other patients had to die—because this underground complex was “the beating heart of Hamas.” Then Israel took over the building and allegedly found some weapons, a single tunnel, a few underground rooms with two metal cots, and a bathroom—nothing remotely resembling the elaborate “command and control center” that was alleged. The IDF released video footage of a few hostages being brought into al-Shifa hospital on October 7, but this could very well have just been for medical care (dead hostages aren’t of much utility). The Israeli authorities have provided no other evidence that the underground complex was what they said it was. In The New York Times analysis just prior to Israel blowing up the shaft in question, the paper concluded that IDF-provided videos “have not shown conclusive evidence of a vast network of tunnels.”

The American public, also fueled by vague claims by the Biden White House, was fed a thrilling Zero Dark Thirty narrative that implied—and sometimes explicitly stated—that Israel was raiding Hamas’s primary headquarters located underneath and inside Al-Shifa Hospital. But when Israel showed up, there were no Hamas fighters, as Israel subsequently acknowledged. Israeli commandos just walked in and took control of a health-care facility.

So was the raid a “Hunt for Hamas” as the Post told its readers? Was the hospital caught in “deadly crossfire” as The New York Times implied? Hamas fighters no doubt attacked the Israeli military convoy as it made its way to the hospital, but all the reports heavily implying there was a shooting coming from inside the hospital were incorrect.

Looking at Israeli attacks through a “counterterror” lens makes Israel’s military decisions seem perplexing. Why would Israel attack a hospital if it didn’t think it was a Hamas command center? The Israeli military has shelled and attacked a number of hospitals, most of which it didn’t even bother to claim were Hamas military bases. This is because the “hunt for Hamas” framework—continually adopted by US media—is the wrong framework.