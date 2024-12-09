The Underground Network Helping Gazan Refugees Survive in Egypt

Palestinians collect their luggage as they prepare to cross to Egypt from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing on February 6, 2024.

From November 2023 to May 2024, at least 100,000 people fleeing the Gaza genocide entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.

Citing financial and security concerns, the Egyptian government offers no more than a 45-day visitor stay to these Palestinians and some medical evacuation services. It does not allow them to work, go to public school, or benefit from its food stipend programs. Nor does it provide them with refugee status.

The restrictions on Palestinian refugees imposed by Egypt leave people, already suffering from the severe trauma of the genocide, more likely to become isolated from society.

Selim,* a Moroccan-American living in Cairo, decided to do something about it. “I want to be able to help people have opportunity. I don’t want them to sit in an apartment and not be able to work or go to school,” he said.

In April, Selim and Nour, an Egyptian acquaintance living in New York City, launched a group that connects recent Gazan refugees to resources that help them survive in Cairo. “These people need a life, but unfortunately we’re just helping them with the bare minimum,” he told The Nation.

Selim and Nour’s is one in a network of over a dozen ad hoc groups made up of around 100 volunteers that began popping up since November to fill the gap left by the Egyptian government.

All the volunteers in the aid network who spoke with The Nation said they have hundreds, sometimes thousands, of messages in their inboxes, mostly from Gazans seeking assistance whom they don’t have the funds to help. On top of that, some aid groups are beginning to struggle to maintain the regular influx of donations they’ve been receiving for months.

“Sometimes we are able to secure money for rent, but then sometimes people don’t have any more money to give,” said Samia, a journalist who fled her home in Rafah in April and has received help from some of the groups. “I just want to work again. I’m tired of having to keep asking people for money.”

Despite their general lack of financial stability in Cairo, many Gazans, like Samia, still send money home. “Whatever we have extra, we send to people in Gaza. They need it more than we do.”

Before Israel’s May 6 invasion of Rafah and seizure of the Gaza-Egypt border crossing, Palestinians could leave Gaza one of four ways. Nonmedical refugees could either go through the lengthy, laborious, and unsure method of directly requesting Egyptian authorities to leave or, more commonly, paying $5,000 or more to a company with military ties called Hala that monopolized “coordinated” evacuations in January.

There were also around 4,800 medical evacuations. “At first the Egyptian Ministry of Health was taking applications; then they weren’t; then they were again. Things changed every few weeks, but at least the flow of children getting through with NGOs was higher,” Lena Dajani of the Gaza-based aid group the Sameer Project, told The Nation.

All evacuations had to be vetted by Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories. NGOs and ambulance services would bring people across the Rafah border into Egypt, and sometimes people would be evacuated to other countries from there. Only 329 patients have been medically evacuated from Gaza since May 7, and nobody else except for the occasional foreign health worker has been permitted to leave the Strip.

In late winter, a loose network of volunteers in Cairo started to emerge. Volunteers would make hospital visits, find out what kinds of things Palestinians needed, and fundraise to accrue money and resources to donate to them. The word spread and others volunteered to get involved, some gaining larger followings on social media or within personal networks so that they could rake in as many donations as possible.

The need for these volunteers is increased by the fact that in recent years Egypt has threatened the existence of NGOs. Per a 2019 law, “the authorities are forcing organizations to choose between operating under conditions that make independent work impossible or outright closure,” said Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch in a 2023 statement. Almost none of the aid groups have any legal status, forcing them to operate as quietly as they can.

Cairo is one of the most international cities in the Middle East and North Africa, and many of the people who became involved in the network were foreigners, often of Arab descent.

Before the war on Gaza, there was already a large community of Palestinians living in Cairo, a sprawling city of 22.6 million people. But they have created business and community in a part of western Cairo called 6th of October City, which by public transit is more than two hours away from Nasr City, in eastern Cairo—where many refugees from Gaza have landed—and also far from the downtown Cairo slums that some recently arrived Gazans are living in.

Most Gazans who arrived in Egypt had spent all their money fleeing the genocide and lacked almost everything. “We came here with nothing,” said Souha, Samia’s cousin, who crossed the border with her. “When you go to Egypt we could only bring a small bag; that’s all they allow.” They also mostly only have Gazan identity documents issued by Israel, not passports.

The bulk of the assistance the aid networks provide goes to basic necessities like rent, food, and medical fees. But that is by no means the totality of the help on offer. Some groups help pay for school fees, furnish peoples’ apartments, or help them look for work, usually remote. There are groups doing résumé-writing workshops, starting roving art therapy programs, setting up mental-health-aware learning environments, taking refugees on group outings, or just spending time with people and listening to their stories.

“I did farm days, pool days, horseback riding; I get the mothers massages so they can experience wellness and some joy and care,” said Julie, a German who has lived in Cairo on and off since 2007. She sponsors around ten families, providing them each €200–500 per month for time periods between six months and one year.

“After a farm day, a dad said he hadn’t seen his child like that since October [2023],” Julie told The Nation.

Selim and Nour sponsor around 15 families’ rent per month and work on dozens of other ad hoc cases, collecting roughly $5,000 per month total from 300 donors they have in a group chat that Nour manages.

Maya, a volunteer from California who moved to Egypt to do this work six months ago, manages the cases of 35 families outside of hospitals and has connections with over 150 families in hospitals. “I’ve been giving my number out at hospitals since I arrived,” she said, “so they will text and ask for medications, toiletries, cash aid, etc.”

“At the end of the day, it shouldn’t be this way,” says Maya. “We should have a level of infrastructure; it shouldn’t just be this grassroots volunteer network.… We’re all doing the best we can with the resources we have, but fundamentally Palestinians deserve so much more than this.”

Maya, like the others we interviewed for this piece, described the work they’re doing as just a “drop in the bucket.”

“The hardest part of this is knowing that we will never be able to help people as much as they need,” said Destiny, a New Yorker who runs a nonprofit that works with Palestinians in different parts of Palestine and Egypt called Refugee Alliance International. A Palestinian man helps her run the group’s casework on the ground in Egypt.

All the aid-work volunteers we spoke with are currently at capacity for how many people they can help per month. Selim and Nour, though, say they always try to have some extra money on the side for the most extreme situations. For example, when a woman wasn’t able to pay the 3,000 Egyptian pounds ($62) in rent at her apartment, her landlord came in and “beat her and her children and threw them on the streets,” Selim said. “Another group stepped in and we were able to find her another apartment for 4,500 EGP [$93], but we’re not able to sustain continuous emergency responses.”

While there have been reports of some landlords offering cheaper rents because they know the incredible hardship the Gazans are facing, everyone I spoke to for this piece told me that most are jacking up prices for Gazan tenants.

“To get an apartment [that’s not in the slums], it’s $300–500,” said Samia. “When they know that you are Palestinian, they ask you for a very high rent for the apartment.”

The economic situation in Egypt doesn’t make things easier. “The poverty in Egypt is greater than it was in Palestine before the genocide,” said Destiny.

The Egyptian pound has been devalued from 17:1 USD to 49:1 since the start of Covid. The pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and domestic economic challenges, including high annual inflation rates, all hurt the economy. People in the country are forgoing many of life’s enjoyments, struggling to pay rent, becoming gaunt due to strict budgeting, and suffering from medicine shortages in the pharmacies.

“The people in Egypt are so desperate and they are so poor,” said Destiny. “On an individual level, I think there are a lot of Egyptians that would like to do more [for the Gazans]. But on the business aspect, where it comes to anything in the hospitals, or it comes to landlords, we’ve had nothing but horrible experiences where they’re just trying to take advantage of the Palestinians.”

The situation in the public hospitals is dire. There is a medicine shortage; the hospitals are in very poor condition. Often charging bribes for anything they can—for a volunteer to visit a patient, for a patient to see a nurse—hospital staffers are paid very little, as are health providers. “In one hospital, only one side of the hospital is functioning, and they sent all the Palestinians to the other side. There is no running water there,” Destiny told The Nation.

Kirsty said she knows at least 60 patients who left the hospital system because of the conditions and lack of care. “They feel like they were brought out of Gaza to another country to die,” she said. “Some of them described it as a prisoner-of-war camp.”

Palestinians and volunteers have had mixed experiences with Egyptians. Having been ripped off, Samia and Souha avoid interaction with the greater society. “We are so cautious when we deal with Egyptians,” said Samia.

Some Egyptians are working to support the Gazan refugees, though. “There are a lot of everyday Egyptians who are helping, and there’s no way to quantify that support: a kind landlord, a kind neighbor,” said Nour.

For example, Julie knows a dentist who will do pro bono work for Palestinians. And for every foreign volunteer, there are multiple Egyptians helping them effectively get things done in the country—translating, bargaining, helping them find apartments, and more.

“I have had very positive interactions with Egyptians. I know of Egyptian initiatives that started since the beginning of the genocide,” said Nadia, a recent Gazan refugee herself who has been doing volunteer case work with Kirsty’s organization. “Some of my Egyptian friends offer Palestinians help, support, cash. There are groups that support people with food, housing, treatment and surgeries.”

Finding a job is hard for Egyptians, and even more so for the Palestinian refugees. Most don’t work because they’re afraid to do so without a permit and because the combined high transportation costs and extremely low wages (a cleaner on average makes 3,000 EGP per month) make it financially not worth it. The Nation has received reports of people working online jobs for foreign companies, working in warehouses, as carpenters and in restaurants—especially if they’re Gazan- or Palestinian-owned.

Without major systems in place to address the needs of the Palestinian refugees, “a humanitarian crisis is happening in Egypt,” said Nour. “Once they get across the border, it’s like, no—[the situation] is not fine.”

Based on the numbers of volunteer caseworkers and the families they are reaching compared to the over 100,000 Gazan refugees in Cairo, it’s likely that most of them haven’t had contact with the aid network.

“Those who were already poor, the most marginalized in these situations, always become poorer, more marginalized,” said Selim. “You need to be using social media, know how to read or write, understand that there are mutual-aid groups in order to get in touch with us. We see a lot of elderly families that are here without their kids, and they know very little; they don’t even have phones here. There’s definitely a lot of people that fall through the cracks. They know there’s foreigners and organizations, but they don’t know how to access them, and so many of us are at capacity.”

Despite the fact that the volunteers aren’t able to help people to the extent they need, they are making real impacts on Gazans’ lives.

“An 11-year-old little girl was pulled from the rubble of her house, and her skull was fractured so much that a piece of it was missing,” Destiny told The Nation about a Gazan evacuee, “so we found a surgeon at a private hospital in Egypt where they made a surgical implant to put into her skull,” and the girl has fully recovered.

Julie’s first case was with two little boys orphaned by Israeli soldiers, brothers Adam, 8, and Faisal, 5—who became known worldwide when Gazan journalist Bisan Owda published a video interview with Faisal where he talks about how his pregnant mother was shot dead in front of him by the soldiers who had invaded their home in Gaza.

“Faisal would always drop some knowledge even though he’s 5. All there was to drink was Coke in the hospital, so I got one, and he was like, ‘This is a boycott product,’” said Julie, who also emphasized that “they are still children. They collect little flowers and bring them to you. The whole picture of these little terrorist kids couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The volunteers are highly dedicated: In addition to maintaining regular jobs, they spend hours each day doing their casework; some have abandoned their personal lives.

On top of working a poorly paid job in Cairo she was finally able to recently find, Nadia does case work with Kirsty for Palestinians in Gaza and with people back home in Gaza. “I sleep about two hours a night,” she told The Nation.

The primary challenge the volunteer networks are facing now, though, is the sustainability of funding.

“I’m making people go insane by reposting the GoFundMe until they give,” said Nour.

While fundraising can be sporadic—sometimes one large donor provides enough money for a case worker to assist all the families on their list for a few months—across the board people have either stopped giving money, or they are giving less, directly hindering the number of people the volunteers can support.

The Gazans we spoke with for this article don’t want the aid network to need to stay afloat; they want to go home.

“We are going to return to Gaza,” said Samia, who initially thought she was only going to go to Egypt to get treatment for severe trauma as a result of what she saw in the genocide. But soon after she arrived, her town, Rafah, was invaded, and Israel closed the border crossing. “When the war ends, we are going to return. When the war ends, there will be a solution for us.”

* This volunteer asked to use a pseudonym for fear of reprisal from authorities. Others have asked to be identified by their first name only for the same reason.