In France’s Snap Elections, Can a “Popular Front” Hold Off the Far Right? At least they’re giving themselves a fighting chance.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers remarks during a press conference following his announcement that he was dissolving parliament at the Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris on June 12, 2024. (Stephane de Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images)

At least they’re giving themselves a fighting chance. On late Monday evening, the leaders of France’s four principal left-wing parties—France Insoumise (“Rebellious France”) , the Socialist Party, the Communists and the Greens—announced the formation of a “new popular front” for the snap parliamentary elections that will be pivotal for the future of the country. Just 24 hours earlier, President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly, calling people back to the voting booths on June 30 and July 7 to renew the lower house of France’s legislature and lay the groundwork for a new government.

The widely unexpected dissolution was announced on television a mere minutes after Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally won an historic victory in the June 9 elections for the European Parliament in Strasbourg. It ends the tumultuous history of the divided legislature elected in 2022 and seems primed to benefit the far right, which could ride the momentum of its latest victory into its first experience in government. Jordan Bardella, the National Rally’s official president and its lead candidate for Sunday’s EU vote, won a walloping 31.4 percent, more than double the 14.6 percent won by the Macronist runner-up Valérie Hayer. With Le Pen in charge from the sidelines—in waiting for the 2027 presidential elections—the 28-year-old Bardella is the likely figure to seek appointment as prime minister should the National Rally secure a working majority in a few weeks time.

The imminent possibility of a far-right government was the impetus needed to whip France’s left-wing forces into unity. Citing the “historic situation” facing the country in a press release issued late Monday evening, the parties are calling for an alliance bringing together all “left-wing and humanist forces.” As party leaders gathered at the headquarters of the Greens to hash out the framework of an alliance, thousands of protesters gathered a few hundred meters away on Paris’s Place de la République, demanding unity and singing anti-fascist slogans and chants

The details of the pact will emerge in the coming days, including a resolution to the thorny issue of who will stand as the left’s proposed prime minister. For now, the alliance means that the parties will rally behind common candidates across all 577 legislative districts in the June 30 first-round vote. Such an agreement is instrumental for ensuring that as many left-wing and progressive candidates as possible qualify for a run-off vote to be held on July 7. On Wednesday afternoon, negotiators announced that a districting agreement had been reached, according 279 candidacies for France Insoumise, 175 for the Socialists, 92 for the Greens, and 50 for the Communists.

The front’s combined candidates will also run on what the unity agreement calls a governing “program for a social and ecological rupture in order to construct an alternative to Emmanuel Macron and combat the racism of the far right.” This will likely include pledges to reverse Macron’s unpopular 2023 retirement reform, the repeal of Macron-era laws designed to restrict civil liberties, the abrogation of a restrictive immigration law passed this winter (with the support of the National Rally), and increases in the minimum wage.

The left-wing alliance marks a last-ditch revival of the New Ecological and Social Popular Union formed in the lead-up to the 2022 parliamentary elections, which secured 151 left-wing seats in the National Assembly and was instrumental in denying Macron an absolute majority. The NUPES program was largely based on the propositions of veteran leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Insoumise. But the alliance finally succumbed to infighting in late 2023, as divisions boiled over concerning the European Union, the war in Ukraine, the genocide in Gaza, and spurious accusations of antisemitism targeting France Insoumise, by far the largest of the four parties in the now-dissolved National Assembly.

Before this month’s European elections, France’s left-wing establishment, specifically the old elite in the Socialist Party, spurned calls for an alliance in the hope that it would allow it to reimpose control over the left and marginalize the Mélenchonist wing. The leader of the PS’s European campaign, Raphaël Glucksmann, came in third in the June 9 vote, often employing staunchly anti-Mélenchon rhetoric. Since Sunday, thankfully, he and the Socialist right appear to have been contained by the more unity-minded wing of the party.