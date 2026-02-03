A Day for Gaza / What Edward Said Teaches Us About Gaza On Palestine and the geography of vanishing.

People inspect damage and remove items from their homes following Israeli air strikes on April 7, 2024 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images)

This piece is part of A Day for Gaza, an initiative in which The Nation has turned over its website exclusively to voices from the Gaza Strip. You can find all of the work in the series here.

Ihave lived long enough with Gaza to know that it refuses to hold still. It recedes and insists in the same breath, a place continually pulled away and continually reasserted, as if caught in a struggle between erasure and endurance. Streets are redrawn, renamed, obliterated, and then remembered in whispers that rise like breath in the night. A path I once took toward the sea now halts abruptly in rubble or is swallowed by dunes that devour the horizon. A neighborhood once alive with the fragrance of jasmine in its courtyards has been pushed into the realm of memory, spoken of only in the past tense, its reality surviving only in language while banished from the ground itself.

Gaza does not vanish in a single strike that history can date and seal. It diminishes gradually, faltering and splintering under daily attrition, yet it persists with the stubborn rhythm of those who remain. To walk here is to step into a geography of vanishing, a terrain where disappearance is not an event that ends but a condition that settles into every gesture and every breath, making survival itself feel like a form of unfinished writing, lines drawn on a page that will never be complete.

Displacement is the force that shapes this geography. It presses against every door and every silence, reshaping the city even as its ruins remain. From the beginning of the war, waves of evacuation swept through Gaza, driving families from the north toward the south. At first many believed that the ordeal might be temporary, that days or weeks would pass and they would walk back to homes left waiting for them. Yet the days became months, and the rhythm of departure became the new grammar of life. Entire neighborhoods were emptied, belongings bundled into sacks or left behind altogether, and the roads south thickened with the dust of unchosen journeys.

Now the nightmare circles back with sharper cruelty. New horrors demand new departures, and families that once believed they might return move again with the terrible knowledge that they will not. There is no longer even the faintest possibility of homecoming. Displacement is no longer the pause of exile but the permanence of loss, a repetition that engraves absence more deeply with every mile walked away from the north.

Edward Said, one of the bards of our dispossession, comes back to me in these moments, offering words to frame this condition. He wrote with clarity about the way exile reshapes consciousness, stretches it across fracture and compels one to hear conflicting scores without forcing them into harmony. In Gaza, exile is not a metaphor or an intellectual category; it is the road south that families tread again and again. Life continues in fragments that carry the weight of rupture. A prayer whispered in a makeshift tent, bread baked in a stranger’s kitchen with borrowed fire, a name spoken aloud even when the street it belonged to has been lost. These small acts are heavy with exile, because they are performed away from the places where they first belonged.

In these last weeks, that inheritance has taken on a sharper, more immediate shape. Exile is no longer a word I meet in books or at borders; it is what I hear in every call I receive. Friends send voice notes from the edges of the Strip, their sentences frayed by the distant thud of shelling that has only shifted a few kilometers away. They speak of tents pulled tighter against the cold, of children drawing remembered houses into sand and dust, of aid trucks edging through streets that no longer know whether to greet them or grieve what they confirm has been lost. In their voices there is no clear “after,” only a long, uneven “during” that stretches from one day to the next without any promise of an end.

Said’s collaboration with Jean Mohr, After the Last Sky, speaks to this fracture, refusing to allow photographs and prose to coalesce into a single, seamless account. Images and fragments of text sit beside one another in tension, like voices that acknowledge each other but refuse to merge. One photograph lingers in my mind: Nazareth seen from the heights of a Jewish settlement, the city below rendered in pale limestone, visible yet withheld. The vantage point denies intimacy. It forces the viewer to recognize how occupation infiltrates even the act of looking, how vision itself becomes colonized. What appears to be a panorama promising wholeness reveals itself as a carefully framed absence, a composition trembling with what is missing.

When I walk through Gaza’s fractured neighborhoods, I hear the echo of that image. Yet now the absence is amplified by the silence of those displaced, by streets no longer emptied only by destruction but by the departure of those who once filled them. The incompleteness of the image is no longer only in the ruins; it is also in the missing voices, the laughter and quarrels carried away on roads of exile.

In such a landscape, narration becomes fragile, almost unbearable in its incompleteness. Said once asked who has “permission to narrate,” and in Gaza the question returns with particular sharpness. Speech arises in fragments, carried not through proclamations but through gestures. A grandmother whispers the name of a vanished street to her granddaughter, as though holding it in her mouth could shield it from disappearance. A child draws the outline of a demolished house, tracing the shape of memory onto paper with the hope that the image might resist oblivion. A threshold remains standing, its doorway intact though the rooms behind it have collapsed, silent testimony that the idea of shelter can outlive the destruction of its walls. Yet displacement distorts even these fragments. The grandmother whispers the name not at the site of the street but in a shelter far to the south. The child draws a house that will never be reached again. The threshold is left to weather alone, its guardians gone forever. Narration becomes the act of carrying fragments into exile, keeping them alive even when they no longer belong to the ground beneath one’s feet.

To read Gaza contrapuntally is to listen to these rhythms that refuse to merge. The language of administration speaks of “zones” and “targets,” while bodies remember pathways to school, the corners of markets, the rhythm of evening walks. Maps are rewritten with new lines, while memory clings to a grapevine shading a courtyard. Security rhetoric overlays itself on the scent of bread rising under cloth. And displacement thickens this dissonance. The market is recalled by those who no longer stand in it, the courtyard evoked in memory because the vine cannot be reached, the bread baked in kitchens that do not belong to the families who knead it.