What Is Mark Carney Really Offering the World? The Canadian prime minister has put himself forward as one of the sharpest Western critics of Trump's neo-imperial order. What's less clear is what he's offering in its stead.

This article appears in the April 2026 issue, with the headline “Feature / March 3, 2026 The New Face of the West?”

On January 20, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emerged as an unexpected hero, at least among those looking for an alternative to Trumpism, in an unlikely place: the World Economic Forum at Davos. Normally, Davos is a snooze-fest where the global elite exchange self-congratulatory clichés celebrating the status quo. But Carney broke from that dismal tradition by offering both a radical analysis of the failed present and a plausible alternative for the future.

Carney’s speech was delivered on a continent where the response to Donald Trump’s erratic and destabilizing return to power has consisted mostly of degrading supplication. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, for instance, nicknamed Trump “Daddy” when discussing the president’s mediation between Russia and Ukraine. Rutte then compounded his shame by saying, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.” Of course, putting yourself at the mercy of a capricious and abusive “Daddy” is not only debasing but an invitation to further bullying, as Trump showed when he mocked Rutte, quipping, “I think he likes me: ‘Daddy, you’re my daddy.’”

Against this background of European humiliation, Carney’s speech was a breath of fresh air. He candidly described how Trump’s lawless, zero-sum foreign policy has prompted the death spiral of American global hegemony, upended the liberal international order, and created a system of “intensifying great-power rivalry, where the most powerful pursue their interests, using economic integration as coercion.” But it also acknowledged the “fiction” of that order, which always had one rule for the US and its allies and another for everyone else. More important, Carney’s speech sketched out a new path for “middle powers” such as Canada to move outside the shadow of US domination by forging new alliances and trade relations.

Against Trump’s nihilistic vision of a world dominated by great-power imperialism, Carney advocated a much more inviting future, arguing that “intermediate powers like Canada are not powerless. They have the capacity to build a new order that encompasses our values, such as respect for human rights, sustainable development, solidarity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

The speech won Carney a standing ovation at Davos and lavish praise in the international press. Der Spiegel described it as “the speech the world has been waiting for.” The Washington Post hailed Carney as “the star” of Davos. The New York Times’ Ezra Klein celebrated it as “the most important foreign policy speech in years.”

But it wasn’t only the avatars of centrist conventional thinking who were heartened by Carney’s words. Anti-imperialists and anti-interventionists found themselves cheering his bracing critique of US domination. The Quincy Institute’s Trita Parsi enthused that he “never thought we would hear this level of honesty from a Western leader” and said Carney’s words would “be warmly welcomed in much of the Global South.” Other figures not normally given to extolling the Davos utterances of former central bankers, such as the libertarian Glenn Greenwald and the leftist Hasan Piker, were similarly impressed.

In purely rhetorical terms, Carney’s speech deserved the applause it received. It was bold and far-reaching, grappling honestly with political choices that will shape humanity’s common future. Yet the very fact that the speech was praised by both establishment stalwarts such as Klein and rabble-rousers such as Piker should give us pause. While both centrists and radicals could welcome Carney’s critique of Trump’s neo-imperialism, it’s far from clear what sort of “new order” he has in mind for the middle powers to build.

That’s because Carney’s speech actually contained two very different models of middle-power internationalism. One in effect promises neoliberalism, re-creating a 1990s-style world where economic growth is driven by international trade, domestic deregulation, and austerity.

The other model—glimmers of which are evident in Carney’s stress on human rights and sustainability as well as his critique of the hypocrisy of the old order—would be much more radical. It is a vision of a new international order committed to the idea of global equality, one that calls to mind the Bandung Conference of 1955, where African and Asian countries tried to assemble a nonaligned pact outside the destructive polarity of the Cold War. While the Bandung project failed, the current fraying of US hegemony raises the possibility of a renewed push for a multipolar system whereby smaller nations would work together to tackle pandemics, inequality, and climate change—and also, when necessary, unite to counter lawless great powers. This would be a project of middle-power social democracy: a world united to create a more equitable planet.

Carney is fascinating precisely because his vision contains both of these strands. He’s a political figure divided against himself, one whose signature move is to combine radical critique with conservative solutions. He is both a central banker and an antiestablishment thinker, a globalist who is also aware that neoliberal globalization is in a deep crisis. He has an outsider’s analysis of where the world has gone wrong, but he yearns for new institutions and policies that would essentially re-create a discredited old order. Carney’s Davos speech thus offered not a solution but a pressing question: What is the best path forward—middle-power neoliberalism or middle-power social democracy? And if Carney is the best alternative we currently have to Trumpism, what version of middle-power internationalism is he most likely to pursue?

Globe-trotter: Mark Carney talks with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, at the G20 in Johannesburg in 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press via AP)

Political ambiguity runs deeply through Carney’s biography. He was born in 1965 in the far north of Canada, in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories. (“The permafrost that underpins the land where I was born is now melting,” he reflected with rare melancholy in his 2021 manifesto, Value(s): Building a Better World.) When Carney was 6, his family moved to oil-rich Alberta, which he describes as “my home province.” Alberta is the most politically conservative province in Canada, with strains of evangelical Christianity, populist rage, and big-business boosterism that align more with the United States’ contemporary Republican Party than with Canada’s more traditionally sober conservatism. (It’s not a surprise that Trumpists such as Steve Bannon and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant have recently tried to encourage Alberta’s growing separatist movement.) But his father, Robert Carney, was an educator at both the high-school level and at the University of Alberta and was also active in the Liberal Party of Canada. The Liberal Party has always been a multifaceted alliance, with both a conservative business wing and a progressive wing. Yet being a Liberal partisan in Alberta was a lonely and contrarian vocation.