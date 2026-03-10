Feature / The “Rules-Based Order” Is Gone. Let’s Not Bring It Back. Trump has destroyed a global system that mostly benefited the rich and powerful. We need to create something completely different in its wake.

Illustration by Adrià Fruitós.

This article appears in the April 2026 issue, with the headline “The “Rules-Based Order” Is Gone.”

When Donald Trump, our mad king, declared that “we are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not,” because “ownership” is “psychologically important for me,” the reaction was immediate and predictable.

The foreign-policy establishment—what the former Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes dubbed “the Blob”—erupted in fury. Trump was trampling the so-called rules-based international order. “Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law,” lectured Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission. Trump was endangering what Iraq War champion Bill Kristol called our “relatively benign order,” one that, neoconservative nabob Robert Kagan sermonized, was held together in part by “America’s reputation for morality and respect for international norms.”

There’s no question that Trump’s erratic, even demented, global policies— “Liberation Day tariffs,” dubbing NATO allies the “enemy within,” whining about a Nobel Peace Prize snub while bombing seven countries as well as fishing boats in the Caribbean, kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, pulling out of international organizations, and more—have stripped the mask off of American predation.

But Trump’s manic disruptions should not feed a romantic nostalgia about the “rules-based order.” The very same European leaders and anointed members of the Blob expressing outrage about Greenland were largely silent or supportive as Trump bombed Iran and Nigeria, abducted Maduro, and continued to aid and abet Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Nor should Trump’s follies whitewash the history of the rules-based order. His villainy may not be masked, but the reality is that the United States has always made the rules—and served as global policeman, judge, jury, and executioner.

Post–World War II America has been at war virtually nonstop, with more than 200 military interventions since 1950. We’ve launched wars against Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya, among others. Barack Obama, that Nobel Peace Prize–winning champion of democracy, ran what was essentially an assassination bureau out of the White House while bombing seven countries.

In 2015, under Obama, the United States supplied arms to 36 of the 49 countries labeled dictatorships by the pro-democracy research institute Freedom House. Over the last decade, the US has imposed unilateral sanctions on more than 60 countries, primarily in the Global South. Since World War II, we’ve launched regime-change operations—overt and covert—all over the world, from Indonesia to Iran to Guatemala, Chile, Panama, Nicaragua, and Honduras, to name a few.

The rules-based order did create a dense web of institutions to regulate the global economy, such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization. These largely served the interests of Western multinational corporations and banks, enforcing the free flow of capital and providing protection for property but not for workers.

While defenders of the rules-based order celebrate the rise in living standards in the less-developed world, the predominant source of that increase was China’s state-capitalist regime, which played by its own set of rules. The economic prosperity of the rest is best captured by Oxfam’s 2026 World Inequality Report, which revealed that fewer than 60,000 people—0.001 percent of the world’s population—own three times the wealth of the entire bottom half of humanity.

Trump’s rise to power is largely a result of the increasing failure of this order to benefit working people in the US. The “job shock” from the global trade regime wiped out industrial towns across America, and governing elites failed to compensate the victims. Globalization empowered multinationals to undermine wages here and abroad. Endless and futile wars provoked increasing opposition. Global policing came at the expense of investments and reforms that were needed at home. Increasingly, housing, healthcare, education, and retirement security grew less and less affordable for the masses.