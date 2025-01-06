World / Damascus Diary: A New Year in a New Syria Syrians begin to learn to live without Assad. Edit

Syrians celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad regime and the New Year’s Eve in the capital, Damascus, on December 31, 2024. (Ibrahim Hatib / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Damascus and Sednaya, Syria—On New Year’s Day, Diyya ad-Din Dereh took his family on an outing. He, his wife, and their four young girls squeezed into their silver Kia sedan and headed to Sednaya Prison, in the foothills of the Qalamoun Mountains. Dereh, a tailor from Damascus, had been arrested in 2011 as protests erupted against Syria’s dictator, Bashar al-Assad. His brother, a student, was also captured that same year, and ended up in Sednaya, a prison that was known as the “human slaughterhouse,” a place where Assad’s officers inflicted sadistic torture on inmates.

On December 8 last year, Assad fled Syria, and rebels took control of the state apparatus. They flung open the doors of prisons and killed the handful of regime loyalists who had remained. When the rebels deemed it safe, the families of the missing were allowed to search the premises.

I visited Sednaya just over three weeks after Assad’s departure. Deep holes had been gouged in the floor by rescue groups and relatives who had been searching for loved ones thought to be in a rumored underground facility. A stern delegation from Germany was being taken on a tour by the White Helmets, a civil defense group that had been helping to try to locate the underground prison. Over 100,000 people are estimated to have been disappeared by the Assad regime. Many of the country’s Sunnis believe that the dictator and his backers subjected their population to a genocide.

The Sednaya complex was the most infamous of Assad’s prisons, and had become symbolic of his brutality. People had plastered the prison with the pictures of missing people. Discarded clothes cluttered cell rooms, where up to 50 inmates were held at a time. The place was rank with the smell of rotting bodies, the stench of pain and desperation.

Dereh, who was released by Assad and fled to a rebel-controlled province, knew he would not find his brother. After four years in jail, all traces of his brother had disappeared. “I wanted to show my children where their uncle was killed,” he told me. “I want them to understand what happened.”

To get to Syria, I had flown to Beirut. In the city’s southern suburbs, I passed buildings that had been shattered by Israeli bombs, and into the snow-dusted peaks of the Anti-Lebanon Mountains. At the Masnaa border, the car jolted on the road. My driver explained that an Israeli air strike in October had cratered the tarmac.

Israel’s bombing campaign in Lebanon this fall killed most senior leaders of Hezbollah. Assad, who had relied on the group’s fighters in the past to stay in power, was left exposed when Hezbollah and Israel signed a ceasefire in late November. (Israeli government sources claimed that Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shia militant group, was using the road to ferry weapons into the country to attack northern Israel.) “After the ceasefire,” my driver pointed out, “the Lebanese repaired the road immediately.”

At the border, our headlamps swept across billboards of Assad that had been torn to shreds by Syria’s new rulers. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, a rebel group with roots in a Sunni jihadist organization, had swept into Damascus on December 7, and Assad flew out of the country, arriving in Moscow, where he was given asylum. The rebels now manned the border post, long hair and shaggy beards poking out of their balaclavas. With barely a glimpse at my passport, we were waved through and onto a murky road with extinguished streetlamps.

After about 45 minutes, we saw turnoffs marked with the names of Damascus neighborhoods. The city’s suburbs had barely any lighting, so all of a sudden we were in the center of town, turning past masked men who had been rebel fighters only a few weeks beforehand. On traffic islands, people set off fireworks and draped themselves in the new Syrian flag, green and black and white, with red stars.