The "Blob" Is Furious About Gaza. But That's Not Enough. The foreign policy proletariat needs to stop filtering its dissent through official channels and start taking more radical action.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is repeatedly interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators as he delivers testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on May 21, 2024. (Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Public resignations. Repeated leaks to the press. A torrent of desperate dissent cables. Government institutions in internal revolt against a president taking US policy off the rails.

No, this is not about the forthcoming Trump administration. It’s about Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, and the US foreign policy apparatus they oversee. Over the past year, a series of sanctioned and unsanctioned revolts has erupted among foreign policy and intelligence agencies in protest of the Biden administration’s complicity in the Gaza genocide.

This phenomenon has been concentrated heavily in the middle ranks of America’s imperial administrators. No cabinet-level official has broken with the administration. No ambassador has tendered their resignation. The highest-ranking State Department resignee was a director in the arms transfer office; the highest-ranking military officer to resign was a major in the Defense Intelligence Agency. An associate deputy director at the CIA was disciplined for pro-Palestine Facebook posts, but did not quit.

But the further down the ranks you go, the more pervasive the anger at the US’s complicity in mass slaughter becomes. An entire contingent of junior White House staffers, for instance, made up a “staffer bloc” in pro-ceasefire demonstrations in Washington, DC. As a former US diplomat, I know that many people have resigned quietly and anonymously over Gaza. Many want to quit but literally don’t know what other work they’d be qualified for. These administrators—the ones who make up most of the foreign policy bureaucracy that the Obama administration derided as “the Blob”—are the ones angriest about American policy in Gaza. They are also the ones who can do the least about it, and they know it.

Now that Biden is on his way out, the rank-and-file functionaries who don’t depart with him will greet a second Trump term feeling more angry and alienated than they have ever been. So why don’t they do something?

It’s important to understand that the source of these staffers’ moral indignation and their lack of radical action are deeply intertwined. A ceaseless drumbeat of dissent from within Washington’s ranks is not, and structurally cannot be, an actual check on US foreign policy. This is due as much to the class position of policy workers as anything else. The way they came to their posts limits their political horizons more closely than what they do.

When we imagine the people who carry out US foreign policy, there is often an image of a pallid, gray-haired, and blue-blooded senior functionary capable of wielding a significant amount of personal power. For decades, this perception was largely correct. Throughout the Cold War, the US foreign policy establishment was an undiluted elite space. The CIA, the State Department, and DC’s then-modest number of think tanks and policy institutes were stuffed to the gills with the old model of the “pale, male, and Yale” foreign policy decision-maker—which is to say Northeastern, independently wealthy, produced by Ivy League schools, and in a position to influence or change policy via personal opinion alone.

The Dulles brothers were white-shoe lawyers. E. Howard Hunt was a well-heeled novelist and Guggenheim Fellow before he joined the CIA. Legendary strategist Paul Nitze was an independently wealthy financier. None of them had any sort of specialized education in foreign affairs.

The NSC-68 policy paper that was Paul Nitze’s magnum opus was 66 pages long, drafted by nine wealthy white men, and defined US policy for the entire Cold War. These men never felt any conflict between their own personal position in the world and US foreign policy because they came from the class that saw America’s interests as interchangeable with its own.

This is not who most of the workers in DC are anymore. Since the end of the Cold War, the dream of a global liberal consensus and the reality of American unipolar power has gelled into what is now called the “rules-based international order.” Cold War institutions like NATO were no longer just military alliances; they were both the creators and symbols of shared values, and mechanisms for simultaneously enacting and justifying American hegemony.

The dream of an American-ordered world gave birth to the idea of a more diverse, inclusive cadre of administrators managing a more diverse and inclusive planet. Not slippery operatives pursuing national goals, but global citizens chipping away at making things better for everyone. The War on Terror—with its mass immigration screening, multi-decade occupations of entire countries, endless global manhunts, and the collection of colossal amounts of intelligence information—followed on the heels of this utopian post-1991 moment and created a demand for tens of thousands of functionaries to work for a project they needed to serve but which they could never possess or direct. That demand still exists today.

Such experts do not simply walk in off the street. If you want to reach beyond an inadequately tiny handful of elite schools, you need to create them. The Pickering fellowship in 1992 and the Rangel fellowship in 2002 were two State Department programs explicitly aimed at diversifying the diplomatic corps and trying to move away from the “Pale, Male, and Yale” reputation.

During the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the National Security Education Program and Critical Languages Scholarships were rolled out to provide the US with language and cultural experts by the thousands. Lower-middle-class kids from state universities were cut checks to travel the world and study Arabic, Mandarin, and Farsi if they’d sign on to a career in government. (This decades-long effort to build a cadre capable of managing a new American century would be dismissed as a “DEI” venture if proposed today.)

These programs were not centered around Kissingeresque indoctrinations into the Machiavellian goals of American power. The people who made up the policy machine were hearing and believing the same line the US was selling to foreign populations—that cultural understanding and following the rules could be a win-win for everyone.