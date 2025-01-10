Society / TikTok’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day in Court Most of the justices seemed unpersuaded by TikTok’s arguments against the ban on the company—but that doesn’t meant TikTok is gone forever (cue Donald Trump…)

The TikTok logo on an iPhone screen.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The popular social media platform TikTok received its day in front of the Supreme Court on Friday. The company argued that a law forcing it to shut down or divest from its parent company, the Chinese-controlled Bytedance, by January 19 was an unconstitutional restriction on free speech.

I would not say that the arguments went well for TikTok, because the justices seemed unpersuaded that TikTok’s free speech rights were implicated at all. Instead, the justices suggested that the speech holder was Bytedance, not TikTok, and that Bytedance, as a foreign company, held no First Amendment rights at all.

For the uninitiated, the law at the center of the case is called the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” (PAFACA). The law defines a number of countries as “foreign adversaries,” including China, and prevents American companies from supporting or promoting applications that are largely controlled by those adversaries. The government can’t make Bytedance “shut down” TikTok, but it can prevent TikTok from being sold or updated through, say, the Google App store. It effectively serves as a ban on the service, so long as it is owned by a company the United States has determined is controlled by an adverse foreign government.

The PAFACA was the result of a lot of work. Readers will remember that back in April of 2020, then-President Donald Trump via executive order demanded that TikTok be shut down or divested from Bytedance. The Supreme Court stayed that order, because the president does not have the authority to ban entire companies. But Congress does.

Then, in April 2024, after several years of investigations into Bytedance’s practices, and the relationship between TikTok and Bytedance, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the PAFACA. They argued that the Chinese government, through Bytedance, could too easily use TikTok to gather data about US citizens, government officials, and people who aren’t even on TikTok, and use that information for nefarious purposes. The law gave Bytedance 270 days to divest TikTok.

I am not an expert on the national security concerns surrounding social media platforms that enable foreign governments’ datamining for information that can be used against Americans. More important, neither are the Supreme Court justices. For that ostensible reason, the court is supposed to give extreme deference to the elected branches of government when it comes to national security threats and laws designed to protect this country. Indeed, the court has historically given Congress and the president a wide berth when those branches have claimed that our national security can be protected only through racism or oppression of non-white people. We’ve seen this in a number of cases—including Korematsu v. United States (in which the court gave its blessing to the internment of Japanese-Americans in concentration camps during World War II), or Trump v. Hawaii (which involved Trump’s Muslim ban). Given what the court will allow the government to get away with in the name of national security, banning a single social media app is comparatively low-stakes.

Well, I should say low-stakes but for the billions and billions of dollars involved. Sorry, I’m so much of a woke, lefty type that I sometimes forget that, while excluding people from the country based on the color of their skin or their religion seems like “high stakes” to me, one rich tech bro not being able to make another billion dollars is what’s considered high stakes to the people who run the country. I’ll try to do better.

For its part, TikTok decided to deal with the usually ironclad national security argument by arguing that it wasn’t being banned because it’s a national security threat but because the government doesn’t like the content on TikTok. More specifically, TikTok argued that, if TikTok wanted to use an algorithm that pushed out Chinese government propaganda, and share information with the Chinese government, as Congress charged, it had a First Amendment right to do so.

TikTok was joined in these arguments by groups representing some of the app’s users as well as the usual array of nonprofit free speech organizations who argue that TikTok content creators also have a First Amendment right to use TikTok and, you know, partner with the Chinese government if that’s what they so wish.

TikTok’s case would be compelling, to me at least… if it were an American-owned and -operated company. But it’s not. And literally the first question out of the mouths of Justices Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Sam Alito, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett, respectively, was some form of: Why does Chinese-owned Bytedance have a free speech right under the United States Constitution?