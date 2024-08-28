Politics / The Federal Judiciary Has a Gerontocracy Problem From district courts all the way up to the Supreme Court, judges are refusing to retire, holding on to power well past their prime. Edit

An excellent report from NBC News highlights a serious problem with our federal judiciary: Its members are aging, and those that have been there longest don’t want to give up power.

There are currently 870 active federal judges, and 104 of them are eligible to retire, but refuse to do so. That means that 12 percent of the judiciary is over 65, has been in power for at least a decade and a half, yet refuses to move on. According to the report, 14 of those judges are older than Joe Biden, and that is interesting given that Biden just treated the country to such a master class in torch passing that they’ll probably try to copy it in the 2030 Olympics.

While Biden succumbed to intense public outcry to abandon his attempt to secure another term in office, federal judges with the power to block Biden’s (or anybody else’s) agenda face almost no public pressure to relinquish power, clear space for the next generation, or even prove that they are still cognitively able to do their jobs at the highest level.

The stubborn refusal of federal judges to cede power is one reason term limits are so popular with the American public. A recent poll showed that 70 percent of adults supported putting limits on judges’ time in office—and those adults even include Republicans; according to the data, a solid 56 percent of them support the idea.

Last month, President Biden made news when he proposed setting an 18-year term limit on Supreme Court justices, and that proposal was quickly endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party more broadly. The idea is to stagger those terms, meaning that one person on the nine-member Supreme Court would be term-limited out every two years.

Despite their popularity, there are constitutional problems with term limits. I’ve laid them all out in the past, but briefly put: The Constitution says that federal judges serve for life and, absent impeachment, there’s no obvious way to force out a Supreme Court justice who wishes to hang on to their job until they slip this mortal coil. Still, there is a potential work-around to authorize term limits without a constitutional amendment. While the Constitution says that federal judges serve for life, it doesn’t say where in the federal judiciary they must serve.

The solution to make term limits constitutional has already been tried on other federal courts. It’s called “senior status” and it’s a form of semiretirement offered to federal judges who have reached the age of 65 and served at least 15 years on the bench. They retain their full salary (as required by the Constitution) and can continue to sit on their circuit court and participate in cases. But their “seat” on the circuit opens up, and the president can appoint—and Congress confirm—a new judge to fill their slot. Senior status limits the lifetime power of federal judges, without violating any constitutional principle.

The problem with senior status, as the NBC report shows, is that it is voluntary. Federal judges are not forced into semiretirement but merely given the option. And when we look at how that optional choice plays out on the lower courts, it’s pretty clear that it’s not working. If the Democrats under a Harris administration are going to push forward term limits for the Supreme Court, they might as well reform the senior-status process on the lower courts as well.

Of the 104 judges who could enter into semiretirement, 78 were appointed by Republican presidents. Frankly, I can’t criticize these people too much, because, like Republicans, I understand the strategic importance of timing when it comes to judicial retirements. In our current system, it’s functional malpractice to retire under the administration of the opposite party. While judges like to claim they’re above partisanship—and are loyal only to the law—the reality is that there are Democratic judges, and there are Republican judges, and most of them do everything they can to retire or take senior status under an administration that shares their values.

If anything, the Republican judges who’ve refused to retire under Biden are just underscoring how politicized the entire federal judiciary has become—and how desperately the system is in need of reform. A judge’s best, most politically responsible option should not be to hang on into their 70s or 80s just waiting for the right administration to appoint their replacement.