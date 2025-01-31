The Social Critic Who Predicted Big Tech’s Dark Turn Theodore Roszak and the perils of technocracy.



Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk during the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Monday, January 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The nation’s tech barons, one of whom owns The Washington Post, were lined up like trophies at Trump’s inauguration. As we pondered that mise-en-scène and its implications, we thought about Theodore Roszak. In a series of articles for The Nation, the social critic and peace activist famously coined the term “counterculture,” but he also tagged its chief adversary the “technocracy,” which he defined as the corporate and technological regime that dominated industrial society. Now, decades later, the tech moguls were arranging themselves behind the most divisive figure in American politics.

When Roszak’s book The Making of a Counter Culture appeared in 1969, critics hailed it as an indispensable guide to youthful rebellion. Powered by the Baby Boom and postwar affluence, the counterculture was loosely united by its opposition to the Vietnam War and put off by the nation’s rampant materialism, environmental rapacity, and spiritual emptiness. Most media accounts denigrated the movement, but Roszak’s analysis, though critical, was deeper and more supple. He called out the counterculture’s rhetorical excesses, unforced political errors, and drug culture. “The young, miserably educated as they are, bring with them almost nothing but healthy instincts,” he wrote. Nevertheless, he endorsed their opposition to the technocracy. While most mainstream observers were dismissing hippies as kooks and reprobates, he cast them as the best hope for an alienated and denatured society.

Roszak argued that the technocracy and its cult of expertise weren’t susceptible to traditional leftist critique. “It is essential to realize that the technocracy is not the exclusive product of that old devil capitalism,” he claimed. “Rather, it is the product of a mature and accelerating industrialism. The profiteering could be eliminated; the technocracy would remain in force.” Its primary mission was “the relentless quest for efficiency, for order, for ever more extensive rational control.” Roszak also noted that the technocracy had a remarkable ability to co-opt rebellion. Indeed, it eventually absorbed a slew of countercultural innovations without breaking a sweat.

The technocracy was difficult to resist directly, but Roszak offered a modest proposal:

Where is the life-sustaining receptacle that can nourish and protect good citizenship? The answer is: You make up a community of those you love and respect, where there can be enduring friendships, children, and, by mutual aid, three meals a day scraped together by honorable and enjoyable labor. Nobody knows quite how it is to be done. There are not many reliable models. The old radicals are no help: They talk about socializing whole economies, or launching third parties, or strengthening the unions, but not about building communities.

It was more daunting than it sounded, but the counterculture was already taking up the challenge. Forsaking power politics and mindless consumption, young people turned their attention to new forms of community, livelihood, artistic expression, sexual identity, and personal growth.

The results were predictably mixed, and when observers began writing off the counterculture in the 1970s, Roszak noted that they often included “a snide disclaimer, a wised-up dismissal.” Yet countercultural themes continued to shape American society well into the 1990s. Roszak called the environmental movement “the most durable offshoot of countercultural protest,” but a stroll through an American city supports his larger claim. Organic groceries, yoga studios, farmers’ markets, recycling centers, and cannabis dispensaries can all be traced back to the rebellion that Roszak parsed.

In the 1980s, Roszak turned his attention to the digital strain of the counterculture. He was intrigued by Steve Jobs, who positioned Apple as the countercultural challenger to IBM, and by Stewart Brand, the Merry Prankster who previewed the advent of robotics, video games, the Internet, and artificial intelligence in Rolling Stone magazine. Roszak noticed that the digital freaks reflected and refracted much of the counterculture’s utopianism. “This generation swallowed computers whole, just like dope,” said Brand, who also predicted that new technologies would change the world more quickly and dramatically than any political movement.

Roszak, however, never accepted the notion that gadgets had superpowers over our most intractable problems. As wave after wave of high-tech enthusiasm washed over Silicon Valley, he detected a pattern: