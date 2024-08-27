Feature / “You Blitz!” Jane McAlevey’s Answer to What to Do When We Don’t Have Enough Time. The Nation’s strikes correspondent was happy to be profiled in The New Yorker. There was just one problem: She didn’t want any mention of her terminal illness.

Illustration by Molly Crabapple.

This article appears in the September 2024 issue, with the headline “What Do We Do When We Don’t Have Enough Time?”

Icontacted Jane McAlevey for a profile in The New Yorker in March 2023, just a few days before she celebrated the publication of her fourth book and her latest triumph over what would ultimately prove to be a fatal blood cancer. Jane was enthusiastic, even generous, about the prospect of a near-stranger probing her life in order to put facets of it on public display. “Between the Chicago mayor’s race and the UAW, UPS fight, there’s so much potential for good right now,” she wrote to me when I first raised the idea with her. “I think this new book, probably my last though I did have a plan for one more—on power—lands at a very good time.” Almost immediately, she offered me contact information for her family, friends, and colleagues and made herself available for “Zoom booms” (her phrase). Just one thing, she added, albeit not in so many words. I trust this piece won’t discuss my cancer diagnosis.

This article was funded in part by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

For at least a week, I tossed and turned. I did not want to violate Jane’s wishes, but I also understood her cancer diagnosis as a vital narrative thread in her life that could not simply be bracketed away. For days, I stared at the ceiling wondering how to proceed, until I finally grasped my dilemma. I had arrived at Step 4 in Jane’s “Six-Step Organizing Conversation” protocol—I needed to “frame the hard choice.” Would Jane rather see the article run while she was alive, and we could work together to address her diagnosis in a way that felt acceptable to her, or would she rather the piece run as an obit upon her passing? It was her choice. This kind of existential organizing conversation, I surmised, would best be conducted face-to-face. So, after persuading a somewhat skeptical editorial team that a second reporting trip was necessary, I returned to New York.

I arrived on a rainy April weekend, Jane’s only available window of time in an otherwise packed schedule. For me, the timing was ominous; it was Pascha—Greek Easter—the most important holiday in the Greek Church. (In an additional feat of existential organizing, I persuaded my Greek mother that spending the night of Christ’s Resurrection talking with Jane was its own kind of worship of life amid death—a point that my mother eventually conceded.) Before my visit, Jane sent me an agenda: from 3 to 5 pm, drinks with an organizer who was visiting from the UK; from 5 to 7, a chat, just her and me; dinner at 7; then all serious conversation needed to be wrapped up by tip-off. It was Game 1 of the NBA playoff series between the Warriors and the Kings. Jane, who’d lived in the Bay Area for decades, was a die-hard Golden State fan.

When I got to Jane’s rent-controlled high-rise apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side, she was wearing jeans and a Warriors jersey. The walls of her apartment were painted royal blue. “For the Warriors,” she said, grinning and gesturing to the sueded blue modular furniture, the yellow throw pillow, the jar of sunflowers perched on the coffee table. Jane introduced me to her guest, a research director at the University and College Union, a 120,000-member trade union representing British academic workers, whose leadership has been heavily influenced by Jane’s writings. She set out little bowls of mixed nuts and made gin and tonics while the organizer updated her on the preparations for an upcoming strike, as Jane nodded along, interrupting every so often to ask where the union had shored up support, what work remained. Jane’s questions were more than polite inquiries. She was asking about her core obsession: Ordinary people’s power, though relative, is real. Jane wanted to know how they were using it.

After her guest left, Jane and I moved to her kitchen. I sat at the table while Jane bustled around, thawing a jar of last summer’s homemade pesto for pasta. Despite her poor health prognosis, Jane was full of life, beaming with characteristic intensity. She was chopping carrots when I broached the subject of her impending death: “As I see it, Jane, your life has invited people to the battle for theirs.” I paused, considering my words. “What do you want them to know?” Jane didn’t so much as look up, the knife blade flashing fast across the cutting board. “Blitz,” she answered, as if by instinct. “You blitz.”

Political was personal: Astride her beloved Jalapeno (top), at her father’s wedding (center, front) and as a prop on his bumper sticker.

Jane McAlevey was born to a fighter pilot father and a dying mother in 1964. Her father, John McAlevey, flew aircraft during World War II with the Eighth, an air force squad that boasted a striking 98 percent success rate. As John would explain to his daughter years later, as a fighter pilot, simply detesting fascism wasn’t sufficient to defeat it. That goal required more: a flawless analysis of the target, an impeccable strategy that capitalized on the unit’s strengths while exploiting the opponents’ vulnerabilities, and immaculate tactical execution. Anything less meant that the fascists won and you died. “I think that the high-risk gene came a little bit from my old man,” McAlevey said on a panel last year. His dog tags jangled from her key chain.

Her mother’s death opened the door to a new love for Jane: horses. Her newly widowed father was befuddled about how to care for his children, especially tiny Jane, and he bought the family a pony, a “consolation prize,” Jane told me, for a dead mother. The distraction worked. For Jane, horses became “the most reliable, stable, joyous” relationships in her life. She credits her connection with horses for enabling her to become a functioning adult despite her rocky upbringing. She spoke about her love of horses in short, elemental phrases: “Just pure good. Just pure joy. From 2 years old on. They were always a safe space. Always a haven.” As a kid, Jane worked in the stables and, as an adult, often favored organizing campaign jobs that allowed her to bring Jalapeño, her horse of 32 years—and Jane’s longest relationship outside of those with her siblings. A longtime colleague of hers told me that Jane had a photo of her and Jalapeño on display in all of her offices, the way a mother might carefully place a portrait of a child. Jalapeño died in November 2021, weeks after Jane was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. At times, during my conversations with Jane, I had the feeling I myself was handling a horse, a thrashing body with intelligent eyes and a kick that could break my shins. But the more still and grounded I was, the more she yielded to the path ahead. Horses had offered Jane both stability and liberation. “They played the role of replacing my mother,” she told me.

Meanwhile, Jane’s father poured himself into his burgeoning political career, first as mayor of Sloatsburg, New York, then as supervisor in nearby Ramapo, where he advocated for progressive urban development, envisioning public green space alongside public housing. “Our activist politician father was out to, you know, change the world,” Jane told me. “We would see the old man on Friday nights, pizza nights.” Although mostly absent in the raising of his children, John became an important political mentor for his daughter, often bringing her along on his campaign events and political meetings. Jane’s father had impressed her with two lessons: Fascism is coming, and ordinary people are a fundamental source of power. Once, while the family was driving in a rainstorm, Jane recalled, her father pulled the car over and marched the children to a muddy trench that construction workers were digging to lay utility lines. John instructed his children to thank the crew for working in the rain to build a drainage system for the city. “He wanted us to know that the men building the sewers were just as valuable as doctors,” Jane said. But John also impressed Jane with his conviction that, although everyone who labors in a society matters, it is only by following a strategic plan that working people’s power could be used to win greater resources and respect for their work. Organizers are key to developing and executing that strategy. “It’s like we’re soldiers,” Jane said. “Good organizers are the standing army that trains the volunteer army. And you can’t win without either.”