Society / Abolition Is Still the Only Way Out of This Forget the useless so-called “reforms” to ICE and policing currently on offer. We need much more fundamental change.

US federal immigration agents patrol in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2026. (Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

As the scale and scope of state violence against migrants and the neighbors and community members who protect them—including the murders of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis and of Keith Porter and Silverio Villegas González by ICE in Los Angeles and Chicago—has rapidly escalated over the first year of the second Trump administration, so have the familiar calls for quick fixes for state violence.

Meanwhile, hopes placed in Democrats to save us by finally recognizing that the police state they have helped build is the vehicle through which authoritarianism is being consolidated are repeatedly dashed. This is true of the party’s recent, tepid proposals to put “guardrails” on ICE.

The plan calls on agents to stop wearing masks; identify themselves; don body cameras and standardized uniforms; follow existing laws that prohibit racial profiling and require a warrant for agents to enter private property; and verify whether a person is a US citizen before detaining them (thus continuing to legitimize detention of non-citizens).

All of these small fixes patently fail to present any real challenge to the systems and agencies that are waging war on our communities—though, if agreed to, they would clear the way for Democrats to vote for record funding for ICE.

The proposed “reforms” advanced in the face of mounting calls to defund and abolish ICE are simply a rogue’s gallery of the usual suspects trotted out whenever the violence of law enforcement shocks the public conscience. As discussed in detail in No More Police: A Case for Abolition, a book I cowrote with Mariame Kaba, they have been touted and tried over and over for decades, and in some cases, centuries, without changing the fundamental nature and practices of policing.

The failure of body cameras to prevent police violence while increasing the surveillance that fuels incarceration, detention, and deportation machines has been well documented. As widely reported, the agents who killed Good and Pretti were already wearing body cameras–as is the case for countless cops who have committed egregious violence on camera over the past decade. Yet policymakers continue to pour millions into the pockets of corporate cronies who sell them as solutions.

Prohibitions on racial profiling have not stopped law enforcement agents from employing a panoply of pretexts to engage in the practice, while warrant requirements didn’t stop police from killing Breonna Taylor, Aiyana Stanley Jones, Kathryn Johnson, to name just a few among many.

The failures of increased police training and oversight have been clear for generations. As many abolitionists have repeatedly pointed out, the Minneapolis Police Department had adopted the vast majority of what are considered “gold standard” reforms at the time of George Floyd’s murder. Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the MPD at the time of the murder, had been trained not to use the very method he used to kill Floyd.

Similarly, Jonathan Ross, who killed Renee Good, was not a recent recruit straight from the ranks of white supremacist gangs; he is a military veteran with nearly two decades of experience at ICE and the Border Patrol. The two Border Patrol agents who executed Alex Pretti had been in their jobs since 2014 and 2018, respectively. And agents shouldn’t have to be trained not to violate or sexually assault people in their custody. Meanwhile, demands for more training have been used to justify the construction of multimillion-dollar facilities at which law enforcement agents are being trained in the very tactics they are currently using to terrorize communities like Minneapolis.

Other calls for reform include:

Ending qualified immunity for law enforcement (a legal doctrine that only comes into play after someone has been harmed and does nothing to get the cops responsible off the streets or reduce their power).

Procedural reforms to ensure that migrants are afforded “due process” as they are kidnapped, separated from their families and communities, subjected to abhorrent detention conditions, or deported. (In other words, as long as people are given some kind of “hearing,” the state is free to do what it likes—even if that hearing is deliberately designed to favor the government.)

Pipe dreams of cops policing ICE and prosecutions of responsible parties, from the president on down, by everyone from the International Criminal Court to local authorities.

Again, we know these “reforms” don’t work—and that calls for increased police prosecutions often wind up serving as a way to protect the image of the criminal punishment system rather than change its nature.

There is no silver bullet that will end our current nightmare. The truth is, we all wish there was—which is part of what keeps us reaching for “solutions” in the form of ineffective reforms and reliance on electoral and prosecutorial power. Instead of searching for quick fixes, we would be better served by careful assessment of what got us here, and of how we collectively build the will and power to fight our way out.

While there are many ways to approach these questions, the one people most often turn away from is examining and addressing the central role of criminalization in our current crisis. Criminalization is what got us here, criminalization is what is keeping us here, and more criminalization will definitely not get us out of here.

In order to understand the central role played by criminalization in advancing right-wing, authoritarian, and fascist agendas and regimes, it is important to understand it as a process that extends beyond the passage and enforcement of criminal laws. Criminalization is a political practice that manufactures groups of inherently criminalized “others” for whom rights do not exist in reality (no matter how much “due process” we demand) because they are framed as existential threats to society who must therefore be violently controlled, punished, and removed.

Criminalization allows for the creation and expansion of categories of “enemies within” who threaten an existing or imagined social order, and who therefore must be caged, expelled, and eradicated. Criminalization is the process of creating an “us” and “them,” of dehumanizing and labeling entire populations and groups of people—whether Somali, Venezuelan, or Palestinian, migrants, “antifa,” or trans people—as unworthy of a place in our society, a share in our collective resources, and ultimately, of existence.