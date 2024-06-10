Society / StudentNation / The Supreme Court Could Make Encampment Sweeps Even More Dangerous Unhoused people face significant health risks from encampment sweeps. Grants Pass v. Johnson threatens to make them much more common.

People gather to protest outside the US Supreme Court Building as the court prepares to hear Grants Pass v. Johnson. (Matt McClain / Getty)

Late last March, Christina Del Santo pitched a tent on a marshy plot of land by Connecticut’s Quinnipiac River. She calls the encampment—where she lives with two other people—one of the most comfortable situations she’s found. After becoming unhoused four years ago during the pandemic, she stayed in a shelter, but quickly moved out after being physically assaulted. Last fall, she lived in a tent until the parking authority evicted her. In the winter, she slept in a camper, but it was eventually towed, and she didn’t have the money to reclaim it.

Del Santo, who grew up in the Amity neighborhood of New Haven, moved frequently throughout her childhood to escape the abuse of her biological father. Housing insecurity has been one of the only stable fixtures of her life. “It’s oddly normal for me,” she says. “It sucks, but I’ve always been able to couch surf, or find something.”

Last spring, while visiting the McDonald’s she frequents to charge her phone, Del Santo met two people who invited her to join their encampment along the the I-91 highway. She quickly said yes.

The two other residents are good people, she says; they have a mutual understanding and get along. “I guess I’d describe it like a family,” says Del Santo, immediately adding: “But that sounds so corny.”

Yet the threat of eviction looms large. Del Santo and her neighbors are careful: no lights, no fires, no garbage pileups. She says they do their best to keep the area inconspicuous and clean. She wishes they could hang a string of solar lights around the encampment, but worries that it would draw unwanted attention.

Nationally, homelessness is on the rise. In 2023, the Department of Housing and Urban Development recorded the highest number of people experiencing homelessness in the United States since data collection began in 2007. And for the first time on record, more people experiencing homelessness are unsheltered—living in cars, on the streets, or in encampments—than living in shelters.

With limited access to medical care and greater exposure to the elements, unsheltered people face significant health risks; they are also more likely to be punished by law enforcement. And as homelessness rises across the country, those who are unsheltered and unhoused—like Del Santo—have become central in the fight over the criminalization of homelessness.

This month, the Supreme Court will rule on Grants Pass v. Johnson, deciding if the government can fine, ticket, or jail a person with no other options for sleeping on public property. On the municipal level, cities across the nation grapple with how aggressively to remove encampments and punish people for sleeping outside. In New Haven, where Del Santo lives, Mayor Justin Elicker controversially bulldozed the city’s largest encampment, known as Tent City, in 2023. In New York City, encampment enforcement reached a high of 500 sweeps a month last fall.

To unhoused activists, this fight over the rights of unsheltered people hinges on one crucial question—is criminalizing homelessness cruel and unusual?

As the question is battled out in courts and legislatures across the country, people like Del Santo are caught in an exhausting cycle: sweep, move, repeat.