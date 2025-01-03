Society / In the GOP Civil War Over Immigration, Both Sides Are Racists Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy want cheap labor—not a multiracial democracy.

Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Vivek Ramaswamy arrive for a meeting on Capitol Hill on December 5, 2024. (Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Democrats are rightly excited by the fact that the MAGA crew have already started viciously fighting among themselves even before Donald Trump’s inauguration. After all, with the Republicans set to enjoy a trifecta (even one that rests on a fragile hold of the House of Representatives), the best hope for Democrats is that internal GOP strife will sabotage Trump’s ability to enact his agenda. This is, in fact, what happened in Trump’s previous go-round as president, when the MAGA king was often thwarted by internal strife in his coalition (particularly the intense battles between GOP institutionalists such as Mitch McConnell and anti-system provocateurs such as Steve Bannon).

The current intramural GOP strife is a familiar battle between a business elite that wants cheap immigrant labor and nativist agitators who believe restriction of immigration is central to the MAGA agenda. As New York magazine reports, “Last week, while Americans were busy celebrating the holidays with their families, a contentious online rift emerged among the MAGA faithful after Donald Trump’s tech-world allies, led by billionaire Elon Musk, began pushing back on attacks on highly skilled foreign tech workers by the movement’s nativist wing.”

The initial instigation for the conflict was Trump’s nomination of Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-born tech entrepreneur, as senior policy adviser for artificial intelligence. The battle soon spread to the larger issue of H-1B visas, which are widely used in Silicon Valley as a way of hiring immigrants.

Leading the charge against both Krishnan and the H-1B program was Laura Loomer, a controversial media personality who reportedly has special access to Trump. As New York noted, “Loomer, who has never been one to shy away from outright racism, also launched attacks on Indian immigrants, calling them ‘third world invaders’ while celebrating the ‘white Europeans’ who she claimed built the country.”

In battling Loomer, Musk and his allies presented themselves as opponents of racism. Musk tweeted that “those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem” and added that by “contemptible fools” he meant “those in the Republican Party who are hateful, unrepentant racists.”

While it is true that Loomer and her allies (including former Trump adviser Steven Bannon and pundit Ann Coulter) are racists, that does not mean that Musk and his fellow Silicon Valley allies (notably former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is working with Musk in advising Trump on subduing the federal government to the MAGA agenda) are animated by truly anti-racist politics in their struggle.

As my Nation colleague Joan Walsh noted, as repugnant as they are, anti-system agitators such as Loomer and Bannon have a point when they deride the H-1B program as exploitative. For decades, progressive pro-labor activists have argued that the H-1B is in effect a guest worker program, creating a reserve army of employees who work for lower wages and have fewer rights than American citizens or those with permanent residency status. The H-1B visa is tied to employment, which means employees are especially vulnerable to exploitation.

On January 2, Bernie Sanders expressed this long-standing leftist position, noting, “The main function of the H-1B visa program is not to hire ‘the best and the brightest,’ but rather to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad. The cheaper the labor they hire, the more money the billionaires make.”

The current GOP civil war is one where both sides have profoundly reactionary and bigoted views of society, although with slight variations. MAGA nativists such as Loomer and Bannon are dreaming of a return to the overwhelmingly white America of the 1950s, with middle-class jobs a patrimony reserved largely for the nation’s dominant ethnic group. Musk and Ramaswamy might want a more multiracial America, but it would still be a profoundly hierarchical one, with immigrants providing the cheap labor that allows the 1 percent to flourish.