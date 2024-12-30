Politics / The DOGE Bros Win a Battle Against the MAGA Faithful Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy champion the educated immigrants who fuel tech-sector growth. Trump just decided he does, too. We’ll see if that lasts. Edit

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to watch SpaceX’s rocket Starship lift off for a test flight with Elon Musk from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on November 19, 2024.

(Brandon Bell / Pool via AP)

It’s unsettling when you find yourself slightly agreeing with white-nationalist MAGA maniacs like Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer. Their battle over the issue of H-1B visas—the kind provided to highly educated immigrants—just shows that top members of MAGA nation disagree with one another, on matters big and small. It will be a rare joy of the Trump era to watch them try to bring one another down.

The world’s most pathetic billionaire, Elon Musk, and the most successful Trump-kissing Republican to emerge from the 2024 primary, Vivek Ramaswamy, tag-teamed over the weekend to promote the benefits of the visa so beloved by tech bros. Ramaswamy wrote on X, “A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.”

On Saturday, the DOGE duo seemed to win the battle, as their lord, master, and pawn Donald Trump declared that he loves H-1B visas too! “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” the president-elect told the New York Post. He went on to claim, “I have many H-1B visas on my properties.”

As Timothy Noah wrote in The New Republic. “No, he doesn’t. Trump has many holders of H-2A visas, which are for lower-wage agricultural workers, and of H-2B visas, which are for lower-wage seasonal workers (typically landscape workers).” Trump doesn’t need brainiac immigrants to do high-level work; he’s got his failsons Don Jr. and Eric.

Not surprisingly, Trump once firmly declared himself against H-1B visas, in a 2016 debate. “I know the H-1B very well. And it’s something that I frankly use and I shouldn’t be allowed to use it. We shouldn’t have it.… It’s very bad for our workers, and it’s unfair for our workers. And we should end it.”

Again, readers: He almost certainly doesn’t use it on his properties. It’s hard to decide if his mistake about which immigrant visa holders he employs is a lie or just another sign of his unmistakable mental decline. It’s a lot of H’s to keep straight.

What was fascinating, though, was the way the issue inflamed MAGA faithful like Bannon and Loomer, who attacked the visas on social media and Bannon’s podcast. Ostensibly the war began when Trump chose Indian immigrant and venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan as senior policy adviser on artificial intelligence. Krishnan quickly came out in favor of the H-1B. After a few deeply racist forays, Loomer made the semi-legitimate point that skilled foreign labor might displace “American STEM students.” Bannon weighed in on Loomer’s side by declaring on his War Room podcast, “The H-1B visa program is a total and complete scam from its top to the bottom.”