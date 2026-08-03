Culture / Our Court Jesters Are Disappearing Just When We Need Them Most In this authoritarian moment, we need defiant comedy more than ever.

People wait in hopes of seeing Stephen Colbert outside the Ed Sullivan Theater after the taping of the final episode of The Late Show in New York, on May 21, 2026. (Charly Triballeau / Getty Images)

Whatever happened to our court jesters? Stephen Colbert’s late-night show has been canceled. Jimmy Kimmel has signaled that he might just retire when his ABC contract expires in 2027. Seth Meyers—whose set at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner humiliated Donald Trump so deeply it has become part of his presidential-villain origin story—may be on borrowed time. Jimmy Fallon, who playfully tousled Donald Trump’s hair just weeks ahead of the election in 2016, was never actually interested in challenging power in the first place. In exactly the moment when we have a power apparatus that demands reverence and punishes dissent, we need defiant comedy more than ever.

During an interview on the eponymously named Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, comedian Zach Galifianakis took note of the jester’s disappearance. The conversation between Galifianakis and O’Brien had inevitably turned to Between Two Ferns, Galifianakis’s mock interview show, which cast him as a cable-access host who routinely humiliated an endless stream of rich, famous, and powerful guests. The show remains beloved because of how masterfully it skewered the inanity of celebrity interviews, late-night TV, and promotional media. The topic was timely, too, coming as it did after Trump demanded, for the second time, that ABC fire comedian Jimmy Kimmel over a joke, but before the final broadcast of Stephen Colbert’s show, whose cancellation Trump also demanded. Galifianakis used the moment to call out the comedians who hosted Trump on their podcasts ahead of the 2024 election only to fawn all over him like fanboys.

“All the podcasters that have had the president on now—they don’t do their court jester,” Galfianakis said. “They just suck up to him. So, the comedians, [who] are podcasters, that have had Trump on, they’re not doing their job. That’s not the job of a comedian. You are to challenge. You are to make uncomfortable. You’re not to sit there and fake laugh. That is not the job of the court jester. Period.”

He didn’t name names, but he didn’t need to. He was nodding to those comedians who, as The Cut writer Jesse David so perfectly puts it, “all position themselves as outside the mainstream due to their resistance to political correctness, contrarian takes on liberal conventional wisdom, and ‘both sides are corrupt’ nihilism.” Their entire brand is about being anti-establishment, objective skeptics who bow and scrape to no one. Yet when Trump embarked on a tour of roughly a dozen of those manosphere—my descriptor, perhaps not theirs—podcasts throughout the 2024 campaign season, every host glazed him like an absolute doughnut. Those anti-woke podcast comedians who are all about saying what no one else will say seemed to lose their voices as soon as Trump entered the room.

There was Andrew Schulz, giggling but failing to make a good joke when Trump, the world’s most prolific liar, described himself as “basically a truthful person.” We had Theo “Aw-Shucks” Von calling Trump “homie” and failing to challenge JD Vance as the vice president wormed around justifications for funding genocide. Internet celebrity and podcast bro Adin Ross—who to be fair, isn’t even a comedian—deserves a mention here for pulling the ultimate simpmaxxing beta cuck move of gifting Trump a Rolex and a Cybertruck. And, of course, there is comedian Joe Rogan, who hosted Trump, the man he had called “an existential threat to democracy,” just two years earlier, for three hours. The two chatted amiably about Martian life, Trump’s great “comedic instincts,” and how he had advised Kim Jong Un to take a vacation day off from “building nuclear.”

Of course, comedians are people, and famously have political opinions. The issue isn’t that the manosphere bros have their own politics. It’s no surprise that any podcaster whose material can be categorized as “anti-woke” would pull the lever for Trump. The issue is their rapid turn to obsequiousness in the face of power. Galifianakis makes no secret of his own leftist political leanings, and the 2014 episode of Between Two Ferns featuring Barack Obama was mostly just an opportunity for the then-president to urge people to sign up with a new healthcare thing called the Affordable Care Act. But Galifianakis remained in character for the episode, subjecting the then-president to the same disdain and mockery as any other guest. “I have to know,” Galifianakis asked at one point, “what is it like to be the last Black president?” As O’Brien noted during the podcast, “I don’t think anyone’s talked to, certainly a sitting president” like that.

Not one had, and that’s precisely what made the whole display funny. The performative ignorance and shocking rudeness of Galifianakis’s behavior—and the resulting awkwardness and discomfort—were the point. This is the historical role of the court jester: to say what no other member of the royal court would be permitted to without fear of losing their head. The jester is not just allowed but encouraged and even expected to openly mock the king in ways unthinkable for the rest of us. The throne allows this because it actually benefits from this little fleeting illusion of ridicule. Obama understood that when power willingly submits to the jester and plays along, it renders the powerful more likable, more real and, above all, more human.

Trump actually gets this innately and it’s precisely what terrifies him so much. For the autocrat, whose only interest is in being feared and obeyed, being humanized is anathema. Thin-skinned would-be dictators cannot stand the idea of being laughed at because laughter takes the wind out of their puffery, shrinking him back down to size. “Laughter matters because tyrants require seriousness. They need to be feared, obeyed, treated as unstoppable, inevitable. Mockery breaks the spell. It pokes and jabs at the thin skin beneath the armor and sends the message they hate most: we are not afraid,” Nadine Smith, a journalist and activist writes in an essay titled “Laughter, Not Obedience.” “When you laugh at a strongman, you strip him of the mystique he needs to rule. You remind everyone watching that this person is not unbeatable; he is absurd.” This is why Trump seeks out podcasters who flatter him and rages at comedians who don’t.

It is also why Trump, despite the fact that the whole media ecosystem is increasingly owned by MAGA sympathizers, remains so fixated on what comedians are saying about him. He used disingenuous outrage over political events to go after longtime critic and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, successfully pressuring ABC to suspend him last year. Recently, Trump attack dog and FCC head Brendan Carr demanded that the network and its owner, The Walt Disney Company, submit reviews of its broadcast licenses now, instead of when scheduled in 2028. The company has rightly called the demand “an extraordinary demonstration of power and coercion directed at disfavored editorial voices which sends a clear warning to every broadcaster in America,” and an obvious “threat to the First Amendment.” Since his first term, the president has called for Saturday Night Live, an American institution, to be pulled from the air for making jokes about him, and previously tried to have both the FCC and the Department of Justice conduct probes into the show. He has called on NBC to cancel both Seth Meyers and even Jimmy Fallon. He celebrated Colbert’s cancellation by posting an AI video of himself throwing the comedian into the garbage. He has threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah and suggested that he might remove American citizenship from longtime comic critic Rosie O’Donnell.