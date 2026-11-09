Books & the Arts / A Dangerous Feeling Chad Harbach’s novel of millennial intellectuals Chad Harbach’s Novel of Millennial Intellectuals In “The Brightness,” Harbach examines life before 2016.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the December 2026 issue.

In season six of Sex and the City, Carrie’s budding relationship with her new boyfriend, a novelist named ﻿Jack Berger, falls apart after they argue about an article of clothing that features prominently in his latest book. Carrie can’t get over the scrunchie.﻿ No New York woman, Carrie insists—especially the protagonist of his novel—would be caught dead wearing one. Berger dismisses her, but the argument still gnaws at him: He is keen to prove Carrie wrong, and he thinks he does when he spots a scrunchie-wearing woman at a “hip downtown restaurant,” but she ends up being a tourist. The fashion choices of early 2000s tourists aside, the entire fracas highlights a greater issue in their relationship: Why did he think he knew better in the first place?

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The matter of the scrunchie is more than just a relationship mishap; one can’t help but wonder if Berger is all that competent in his chosen field. If he got the scrunchie wrong, how much else did he miss? Put another way, what is the proper barometer for judging realism in fiction: Is it meant to hold up a mirror to our world so that we might see it more clearly? Or more pointedly: What does Berger’s insistence say about his ability to understand and make claims on what women are like? Most readers might agree with Carrie here—that the scrunchie is not just a scrunchie, but a sign that Berger is a man (and a writer) whose sense of the world is not to be trusted.﻿﻿﻿

In Chad Harbach’s new novel, The Brightness, we are transported back to 2015 and 2016, when the great signifying detail in the dress of urban millennial men is described as follows: “The trend in menswear” in this period “was toward an insinuation of gayness, in the form of slim striped tank tops and tight-fitting shorts.” We could debate what Harbach means by “insinuation,” but the point is clear enough: Truly fashionable dudes can see around the corner and have stocked up on big pants and flowing fabrics. And his idea of heterosexual male attractiveness flatters that of the putative novel reader: the kind of guy who wears “moss green jacket[s]” and “cognac boots” and writes book reviews for New York’s little magazines.

It’s the women of The Brightness—a mixed cohort of feminist students at Westish College, early-career editors and writers, and in one case the owner of a small brewery in Red Hook—whose modes of dress Harbach spends many pages describing. More than once, a student’s red lipstick is made to indicate her determination to court notoriety. The game of attention-seeking moves beyond makeup, Harbach tells us, because women, more than men, must think about how they look and what it says about them—whether it’s owning things like “wide-legged golden jumpsuits” or a vintage “kimono-like mini-wrap,” or knowing that “a certain shade of yellow, a rich pastured egg-yolk hue, [is] destined to rule New York that season.”

If Carrie compelled us to consider the scrunchie, what do we think Harbach is trying to do here? What does all this grousing about clothing say about that fateful year before the American lexicon expanded to include phrases like “shithole country” and “pussy hat”? Is he saying that we shouldn’t take for granted how easy we once had it? Does he mean to mourn these years? Or is his verdict on 2015 and 2016 much uglier—as ugly as a wide-legged golden jumpsuit?

Like many a campus novel before it, The Brightness begins with a prank. It’s the start of the school year at Westish, and before classes have commenced, frat row is crowded with revelers. Three students—Irma, Pammy, and Dahlia—have been talking all summer about making a statement at their little Midwestern school’s annual bacchanal, known as “the Parties.”

The three call themselves the “Witches of Westish.” And what they mean to expose is something rotten at the heart of the campus experience: what in the 2010s was often called “rape culture,” the latest moniker for a source of conflict and pain that every generation of college students has faced in one way or another, including today. (It should be no surprise that there remains little accountability on the matter within higher education, as the ongoing case of the Cornell 7 has recently made clear.)

To address the violence and assaults on their campus, the Witches of Westish set out to do a performance piece. Targeting a trio of incapacitated jocks at the Parties, they plan to stamp temporary tattoos on their foreheads that read “Rape Victim.” The next day, the jocks would wake up, look in the mirror, and discover the message imprinted on them, in ink that is very hard to wash off. They would be walking advertisements for the project’s goal: To make visible the sexual violence that pervades college life.

The Witches only manage to tattoo two of the jocks, because Irma is excused from her duties. She has too much to lose: A child of working-class rural Wisconsin, Irma is a scholarship kid, and the coven doesn’t want to risk screwing up her life. Her job instead is a more literary one: She is responsible for writing the Witches’ “manifesto,” which the college newspaper publishes soon after the men are tattooed. In a few weeks’ time, the prank makes the national news, and the Witches are famous, Dahlia most of all. After being suspended, she becomes, in short order, a martyr, then a blogger and podcaster for an online feminist magazine (à la Jezebel) called The Brightness. The other two Witches are noticed as well: At a wedding later in the novel, Irma is even offered the chance to write for The New Yorker.

That this might all sound a bit confusing is natural—Irma, our guide for most of the novel, spends her last year of college utterly bewildered—by her future, by all the attention, by desire. Yet the fact that this opening set piece might be more than a little ridiculous is perhaps the point. In many ways, The Brightness bears a striking resemblance to Tom Wolfe’s 2004 novel I Am Charlotte Simmons—a bleak right-wing satire of campus politics in which Wolfe targeted what he felt to be the crass sexual mores and hollow politics of university students. But Harbach’s handling of the Witches’ scheme is more curious: He can’t quite seem to decide whether his subjects are half-baked pseudo-intellectuals or are perhaps worth taking seriously.