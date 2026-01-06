Economy / Books & the Arts / The Bleak History of the American Work Ethic In Make Your Own Job, Erik Baker shows just how long Americans have scrambled to pile work on top of work—and at what cost.

A woman moves to comfort a coworker who is slumped over her desk in despair, circa 1940. (FPG / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

What is a “work ethic”? In its most common usage, the phrase connotes a personal quality: the capacity and enthusiasm for hard work, claimed in countless cover letters and celebrated in graduation speeches. In the hands of politicians, capitalists, and certain members of the chattering class, it is a collective phenomenon at the heart of a society and economy: a set of ideas and attitudes about work, centered on the inherent moral and social value of toil, that both fuels and legitimates accumulation. Articulated most famously by Max Weber in 1904’s The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism (written after his visit to the St. Louis World’s Fair that same year), the work ethic as a social good has been used to explain—and justify—inequalities at many scales for nearly a century, from the relative success of different groups of immigrant workers to the making of global empires. Herein lies a fundamental tension: Under capitalism, we are taught from an early age to cultivate our personal work ethic, but we go on to labor in a world structured by a collective work ethic that we did not make—one that demands not just our labor but our belief in its constructed meaning.

Despite its determinative role in much political and economic thinking, the work ethic is often a remarkably static, up-or-down proposition: Workers, or nations, either have it or they don’t. Work, however, has changed dramatically over the past two centuries, and so too, we might surmise, has its meaning. Looking at the title of Erik Baker’s new book, Make Your Own Job: How the Entrepreneurial Work Ethic Exhausted America, a reader might expect a very recent history, one focused on the cult of entrepreneurship promulgated by Silicon Valley “founders,” venture capitalists, and their business-school cheerleaders. Instead, Baker shows us that the roots of what he calls the “entrepreneurial work ethic” run much further into the past, and deeper into our institutions and public discourse, than many of us had previously realized.

Baker, a lecturer and union organizer at Harvard and an editor at The Drift, locates the origins of the entrepreneurial work ethic in the political, economic, and cultural transformations of the early 20th century. He grounds his history in a specific economic shift: the emergence and persistence of structural unemployment in the US economy that began with the consolidation of industrial capitalism at the end of the 19th century. When workers could no longer find sufficient grindstones against which to put their noses, Baker argues, the “industrious” work ethic—the familiar 19th-century valorization of never-ending toil—lost some of its sway. Enter the entrepreneurial work ethic, promoted not by academic economists or social theorists but by popular psychologists and management intellectuals whose output, Baker writes, “influenced much more profoundly how ordinary people have thought about their working lives.” Baker’s detailed reading of this corpus—from “New Thought” treatises and the memoir-manifestos of celebrity capitalists to business-school journals and management textbooks—runs through the heart of his narrative.

Throughout the book, Baker enters a dialogue with a new generation of leftist historians—among others, he cites Amy Offner, Gabriel Winant, and Elizabeth Tandy Schirmer—who have unearthed continuities between eras traditionally periodized in opposition to one another and, in the process, have shown how phenomena associated with neoliberalism are, in large part, products of industrial capitalism. As a result, Baker’s book is at once a focused analysis of the constellation of ideas that make up the “work ethic” and an interrogation of the inherent instability of American economic life over the past century.

Baker begins his book with the observation that something significant changed in the American economy at the end of the 19th century. As industrial productivity increased “faster than capitalists were investing—and faster than the ranks of manufacturing workers were expanding,” he writes, working people across the nation found themselves faced with “an economic landscape in which full-time jobs with regular pay were not merely toilsome but persistently, structurally scarce.” Whereas the growth of industrial productivity had once depended on a growing supply of proletarian labor, now it relied on both capital- and labor-saving innovations, including the scientific-management principles of Frederick Winslow Taylor and the widespread electrification of factories, which idled workers while rewarding the creators of new technologies and work processes. Entrepreneurialism was both an explanation of what was happening and one solution to the crisis—or so it seemed. And as structural unemployment persisted in the US economy, so did this new work ethic.

Baker is clear that entrepreneurialism did not usurp the concept of industriousness in one fell swoop. Rather, he writes, “entrepreneurialism has always thrived most in the United States amid precarity and economic turbulence.” What this idea had, powerfully, was a counter-cyclical appeal, both to out-of-work Americans and to a ruling class eager to sell them an individualist way out of collective misery during recessions. “Each new normal,” Baker observes, “eventually proved ephemeral in its own right, revitalizing the demand for a new entrepreneurial vanguard.” Entrepreneurialism did not, at first, fully take hold during downturns, but it always grew, laying the foundation for its trajectory of dominance from the 1970s right up to the explosion of the “gig economy” after the 2008 recession.

To take hold, though, the idea first had to be sold. Enter the “New Thought” movement, an offshoot of spiritualism and Christian Science whose mishmash of preachers, publishers, and promoters “attracted millions of enthusiasts in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries,” Baker writes. New Thought’s leaders, including the delightfully named Ralph Waldo Trine, are no longer household names, but they sold millions of books, pamphlets, and magazines in their era. Moreover, as Baker explains, their promise that “individuals in the right mental state could connect with a reservoir of infinite cosmic energy that would allow them to conjure opportunity out of thin air and to transcend any obstacles, no matter how apparently insurmountable,” proved enticing to a wide swath of Americans whose lives had been destabilized by rapid economic change, whether uprooted from farms and small towns or thrown into unemployment as factories retooled and industries transformed.

Most importantly, while Trine and his ilk may be largely forgotten now, their biggest fans have left an enduring legacy. Baker’s opening chapter begins not with Trine but with one of his acolytes, Henry Ford. Despite being synonymous today with standardized mass production and consumption, Ford, in his own day, believed himself to be both an exemplar and a promoter of the “joy of creative labor.” Ford’s telling of his rise to glory—in a ghostwritten 1922 autobiography—followed a New Thought template celebrating the entrepreneurial individual for their creativity as much as, or more than, for their industriousness. These texts developed a common mantra, Baker writes: The true entrepreneur could “make his own job.”

A series of contradictions quickly emerged in the nebula of ideas that made up the entrepreneurial work ethic, which Baker calls the “paradoxes of entrepreneurialism.” For the masses, entrepreneurialism was a promise that individual creativity—evidenced by incessant work in pursuit of success above and beyond one’s own job description—offered a path out of both unemployment and the drudgery of non-entrepreneurial work. For the elite, it affirmed their particular qualities, whatever they understood those to be. This could get ugly, quickly; Ford asserted that creativity was to be found in the “non-Jewish worker,” grafting his antisemitism onto entrepreneurialism with ease.

Nowhere were these contradictions more visible than in the schools of business and management, where entrepreneurialism made the leap from pop psychology to a field of academic inquiry. The leaders in this field—industrial psychologists, personnel managers, and by the 1930s, professors in the nascent field of human relations, most notably at Harvard Business School (HBS)—preached a new model for the manager of the future, one whose leadership, Baker explains, would soften the blows of Taylorism and deskilling and “inspire workers to view compliance with cutting-edge labor techniques as its own reward.” Adherents of entrepreneurialism undertook all manner of study, from sociological surveys that affirmed the power of human relations to new “entrepreneurial histories” of Western civilization.