Operation Condor: A Network of Transnational Repression 50 Years Later How Condor launched a wave of cross-border assassinations and disappearances in Latin America.

Augusto Pinochet in Chile on May 1, 1987. (Eric Brissaud / Getty Images)

On General Augusto Pinochet’s 60th birthday, November 25, 1975, four delegations of Southern Cone secret police officers arrived in Santiago, Chile, at the invitation of the Chilean intelligence service, DINA. Their mission: “to establish something similar to INTERPOL,” according to the confidential meeting agenda, “but dedicated to Subversion.” During their clandestine three-day meeting held at Chile’s War College, the military officials from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay agreed to form “a system of collaboration” to identify, locate, track, capture and “liquidate” leftist opponents of their regimes. As the conference concluded on November 28, a member of the Uruguayan delegation toasted the host country and proposed that the new organization be named after Chile’s majestic national bird—the Andean Condor.

There was “unanimous approval,” records a secret summary of the meeting. The transnational “sistema Condor” was born—an infamous symbol of abuses of power of the past that authoritarianism can bring in the future.

A half century ago, the inauguration of Condor launched a rampage of state-sponsored terrorism across the Western Hemisphere and beyond. “Operation Condor,” as the CIA identified it in Top Secret reports, became a multinational agency of “cross-border repression,” as investigative journalist John Dinges has written in his comprehensive history, The Condor Years, “[whose] teams went far beyond the frontiers of the member countries to launch assassination missions and other criminal operations in the United States, Mexico and Europe.”

During Condor’s active period of operation between 1976 and 1980, Dinges and other investigators documented at least 654 victims of transnational kidnappings, torture and disappearance. Most of those human rights crimes were committed in the Southern Cone region. But a sub-directorate of Condor codenamed “Teseo”—for the heroic warrior king of Greek mythology—established an international death squad unit based in Buenos Aires that launched 21 operations in Europe and elsewhere to assassinate opponents of the Southern Cone military regimes.

A Chilean Creation

The creation of Condor must be credited to the Pinochet regime—specifically to DINA chief Juan Manuel Contreras. He was, as one Condor insider told the CIA, “the man who originated the entire Condor concept and has been the catalyst for bringing it into being.” Contreras personally invited his counterparts from Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Paraguay to attend the inaugural meeting in Santiago in November 1975; Chile also hosted the second meeting convened in Santiago on May 31, 1976, when the Condor sub-directorate for international assassination, “Teseo,” was created. To select targets to “liquidate,” according to a secret CIA intelligence report, Contreras would “coordinate details and target lists with Chilean President Augusto Pinochet Ugarte.”

“Chile has many (unidentified) targets in Europe,” noted another CIA report. CIA sources also indicated that “some leaders of Amnesty International might be selected for the target list.”

Santiago, Chile, also served as the headquarters for the central data and archives office of Condor. Brazil, which joined Condor in 1976, supplied an encrypted communications network known as Condortel. (Peru and Ecuador also joined Condor in 1978.) The operational command and control division of Condor—known as “Condoreje”—would be headquartered in Buenos Aires. The special death squad “Teseo” unit, made up of specially trained operatives from Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, also used a base in Buenos Aires.

“Each representative will put forth his choice of target in the form of a proposal,” stated the September 1976 “Teseo” accord. “The final selection of a target will be by vote and on the basis of a simple majority.” Under the section “Execution of the Target” the text of the agreement continued: “This is the responsibility of the operational team which will (A) Intercept the target, (B) carry out the operation, and (C) escape.”

For such murder missions, operational costs were estimated “at $3,500 per person for ten days, with an additional $1,000 the first time out for clothing allowance.”