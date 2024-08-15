Society / California’s AI Safety Bill Is a Mask-Off Moment for the Industry AI’s top industrialists say they want regulation—until someone tries to regulate them.

Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis (L) and Google chief executive Sundar Pichai open the tech titan’s annual I/O developers conference focusing on how artificial intelligence is being woven into search, email, virtual meetings and more in Mountain View, California, on May 14, 2024. (Glenn Chapman / AFP via Getty Images)

“Does SB 1047…spell the end of the Californian technology industry?” Yann LeCun, the chief AI scientist at Meta and one of the so-called “godfathers” of the artificial intelligence boom, asked in June.

LeCun was echoing the panicked reaction of many in the tech community to SB 1047, a bill currently making its way through the California State Legislature. The legislation would create one of the country’s first regulatory regimes specifically designed for AI. SB 1047 passed the state Senate nearly unopposed and is currently awaiting a vote in the state Assembly. But it faces a barrage of attacks from some of Silicon Valley’s most influential players, who have framed it as nothing less than a death knell for the future of technological innovation.

This is a real mask-off moment for the AI industry. If we listen to the top companies, human-level AI could arrive within five years, and full-blown extinction is on the table. The leaders of these companies have talked about the need for regulation and repeatedly stated that advanced AI systems could lead to, as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman memorably put it, “lights out for all of us.”

But now they and their industry groups are saying it’s too soon to regulate. Or they want regulation, of course, but just not this regulation.

None of the major AI companies support SB 1047. Some, like Google and Meta, have taken unusually strong positions against it. Others are more circumspect, letting trade associations speak for them or requesting that the bill be watered down further. With such an array of powerful forces stacked against it, it’s worth looking at what exactly SB 1047 does and does not do. And when you do that, you find not only that the reality is very different from the rhetoric, but that some tech bigwigs are blatantly misleading the public about the nature of this legislation.

According to its critics, SB 1047 would be hellish for the tech industry. Among other things, detractors warn that the bill would make it legal to jail start-up founders for innocent paperwork mistakes; cede the US AI lead to China; and destroy open-source development. “Without open-source AI, there is no AI start-up ecosystem and no academic research on large models. Meta will be fine, but AI start-ups will just die. Seems pretty apocalyptic to me,” LeCun warned. To make matters worse, AI investors assert that the bill manifests “a fundamental misunderstanding of the technology” and that its creators haven’t been receptive to feedback.

But when you look past this hyperbole, you’ll find a radically different landscape. In reality, the actual bill is comprised of very popular provisions, crafted with extensive input from AI developers, and endorsed by world-leading AI researchers, including the two other people seen as godfathers of AI alongside LeCun. SB 1047’s primary author says it won’t do any of the aforementioned “apocalyptic” things its critics warn against, a claim echoed by OpenAI whistleblower Daniel Kokotajlo, who supports the bill and “predict[s] that if it passes, the stifling of AI progress that critics doomsay about will fail to materialize.”

Also unlikely to materialize is an AI exodus from the state. SB 1047 applies to anybody doing business in California—the world’s fifth-largest economy and its de facto AI headquarters.

According to SB 1047 author state Senator Scott Wiener, the heart of the bill requires a set of safety measures from developers of “covered models”—AI systems larger and more expensive than the most powerful existing ones. The legislation would require that these developers provide “reasonable assurance” that their models won’t cause catastrophic harms, defined as at least $500 million in damage or a mass-casualty event. Wiener says the other key provision is that developers must be able to shut down a covered model in case of an emergency.

Wiener is far from a burn-it-down leftist. He identifies as pro-AI, innovation, and open-source. A recent Politico profile describes Wiener as “a business-friendly moderate, by San Francisco standards” and includes criticism from the left for his “coziness” with tech.