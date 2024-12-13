Politics / It’s Still Not Too Late for Biden to Deliver Debt Relief Four years after hearing the president promise bold action on student debt, most borrowers are still no better off, and many—especially defrauded debtors—are measurably worse off.

Will the president use his remaining time in office to make good on his promise? He still can—if he wants to. (Bloomberrg via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris’s crushing electoral defeat at the hands of Donald Trump has caused a flurry of analysis and finger-pointing. Writing in other outlets, I’ve added to the chorus of those who believe that the campaign erred by tacking right to appeal to donors and advisers with connections to Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and the Republican Party.

But my concerns go deeper than this single election. Harris’s doomed candidacy and her mealy-mouthed messaging were symptoms of a bigger problem—namely, the Democratic Party’s lack of commitment to actually governing in ways that improve the lives of the people they claim to serve. Over the past 10 years, I have been deeply immersed in the movement to cancel student debt through my organizing with the Debt Collective. This work has given me a window into the operations of two Democratic administrations.

What I’ve seen has been profoundly alarming.

The Debt Collective has always viewed student debt relief as something of a litmus test—an indicator of an administration’s overall dedication to actually improving working people’s lives. The executive branch has various legal tools that can be used to eliminate federal student loans, whether for targeted groups or across the board, without waiting for Congress to act. All that’s required are public officials who want to do what is right.

Yet both the Obama and Biden administrations showed that they would rather make technocratic tweaks at the margins than effectively come to the aid of student debtors—even those who are victims of fraud, disabled or destitute, or elderly and out of hope. With the clock ticking before Trump takes office, those are the student debtors we are now focused on trying to help.

Over the last few years, we’ve repeatedly asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Under Secretary Jammes Kvaal to meet directly with student debtors and they have always refused. When I recently asked Undersecretary Kvaal to reconsider and make time for our members given the threat the incoming administration poses, he once again declined. The time crunch made “internal meetings” the priority. The next day, I looked at Cardona’s public schedule and saw he was, in fact, traveling for an external meeting—in Maui, Hawaii.

The Debt Collective’s work began in 2014, when we started organizing with students who had been defrauded by for-profit colleges, including the now-defunct Corinthian Colleges, Inc. There was overwhelming evidence of systematic fraud, and millions of borrowers were clearly entitled to relief through what was then a little known legal provision called “borrower defense.” It was only when a few brilliant lawyers, the Debt Collective, and our members alerted people to this obscure authority that officials took notice. After we launched the world’s first student debt strike and a media offensive, then–Education Secretary Arne Duncan made a public promise: “If you’ve been defrauded by a school, we’ll make sure that you get every penny of the debt relief you are entitled to through…as streamlined a process as possible.”

Despite that promise, borrower defense was never streamlined—nor was anything coming close to every penny of relief actually delivered. Instead of efficiently issuing group discharges for sets of borrowers with similar claims, the Education Department forced borrowers to individually apply, suffocating them in red tape and paving the way for Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to try to sabotage relief entirely. There’s a political lesson here: A Democratic administration failing to fight for the most vulnerable members of their base hardly inspires public appreciation or trust and ultimately enables the opposition.

At no point has the Education Department bothered to affirmatively notify borrowers of their right to file a claim (for example, by sending out an e-mail to everyone who had taken out a federal loan to attend one of the law-breaking schools in question). Instead, it fell to the Debt Collective, the Project on Predatory Student Lending, and defrauded students themselves to find eligible borrowers in a piecemeal fashion and organize them to fight for their rights.