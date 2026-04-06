Books & the Arts / Frankenstein’s Regrets What is AI? What Is Artificial Intelligence Anyway? Separating out the myths and facts of AI.

A Facebook Data Center in Swedish Lapland. (Jonathan Nackstrand / Getty)

This article appears in the May 2026 issue.

Artificial intelligence is a nightmare to write about. It’s not just the technical parts, which are complicated, or the fact that the field is moving fast enough to give most commentary on it a short shelf life. It’s that the discourse is so extreme that trying to find one’s footing in the scrum can feel hopeless. Artificial intelligence is both a technology and a theology, and in its latter aspect, it too often resembles a doctrinal dispute among an assortment of shrieking priests.

Books in review The AI Paradox: How to Make Sense of a Complex Future Buy this book

Artificial intelligence will bring us heaven on earth or kill us all. It is the most important invention in human history or a scam. It will eliminate millions of jobs and produce permanent mass employment, or it will prove to be vastly overhyped, in which case the abrupt collapse of the technology’s trillion-dollar investment boom will tank the economy.

We need careful nondenominational thinking to guide us through this mess. The computer scientist Virginia Dignum is well-placed to play this role. Currently a professor at Umeå University in Sweden, she has been working in artificial intelligence since the 1980s. Dignum is an expert on “responsible AI,” which studies how to create and use AI systems in ethical ways, and has written an often-cited textbook on the subject. She is also an influential policy intellectual, having served as an AI adviser to various international organizations and initiatives, including the European Commission, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum.

In her new book, The AI Paradox, Dignum offers an overview of AI with particular attention to its social ramifications. Each chapter is devoted to a different paradox that serves to illuminate a specific dimension of her theme. The “agreement paradox,” for instance, focuses on the surprisingly thorny question of what AI is in the first place (“the more we explore AI, the harder it becomes to agree on its definition”), while the “solution paradox” summarizes the pitfalls inherent in the tech industry’s fondness for the technological fix (“solving problems with technology often creates more problems”).

Not all of Dignum’s paradoxes seem especially contradictory or counterintuitive, but together they form an effective and creative structure for the book. AI has become something of a cliché in recent years; by probing the riddles and antinomies that exist below the surface, Dignum gives the general reader a truer gauge of the subject’s depth. After all, the useful thing about paradoxes is how, as Dignum notes, they “reveal that reality is rarely as simple as it seems.”

The first paradox Dignum presents is the one that holds the greatest significance for her and for many of her fellow humanists: the notion that AI does not diminish but in fact helps clarify what makes us human. “The more AI can do, the more it highlights the irreplaceable nature of human intelligence,” she writes. AI is good at certain tasks, such as “data analysis, logical reasoning, and linguistic processing.” Yet it struggles with others, especially those involving creativity, empathy, “moral and ethical discernment,” the “capacity for complex reasoning,” and the “ability to reason about relationships between concepts.” This leads Dignum to conclude that our “uniquely human traits” will never be “fully replaced, no matter how advanced AI becomes.” Paradoxically, the growing sophistication of AI only serves to underscore our distinctiveness.

This view places Dignum within a tradition of humanist AI critique that is nearly as old as the field itself. Since the inception of artificial intelligence in the 1950s, first as an academic pursuit and then a commercial one, its partisans have maintained that the mind is a machine and that, consequently, it is possible to endow a machine with the intelligence of a human. The humanists —figures like the philosopher Hubert Dreyfus and the computer scientist Joseph Weizenbaum—have countered that, in fact, no matter what AI can or cannot do, it will never truly replicate the human mind because the human mind is nothing like a machine. “The core difference lies not just in capabilities, but in the essence of being,” as Dignum explains. “AI calculates, while humans feel; AI iterates, while humans imagine.”

This doesn’t mean AI is useless. On the contrary, Dignum is optimistic about the technology’s potential. But fulfilling this potential requires seeing AI “as a complementary tool to human intelligence, not a replacement.” Much like a calculator liberates us from the tedium of doing arithmetic by hand, AI’s facility at finding patterns in data can free us up “to focus on more creative, strategic, and profound aspects of thinking.” Dignum casts AI in a supporting role, as the helpmeet that handles the busywork so that we can spend more time exercising our higher—and, in her view, more distinctly human—functions.

The tech industry, of course, has something else in mind. The vast sums of money flowing into the generative-AI boom means that an acceptable return on investment can be attained only by putting large numbers of people out of work. Companies need their computers to start acting and working like humans; the goal is not to enhance human labor but to purge as much of it as possible from production. It remains unclear to what extent this goal can be realized. At a minimum, AI coding tools such as Claude Code are permanently changing how software is written by making the process of programming much simpler and faster. The consequences for the employability of software engineers may be significant.

Because tech people tend to see programming as the hardest thing a human can do, AI’s increasing proficiency in this area﻿ is often taken as the harbinger of a fast-approaching “artificial general intelligence” (AGI) or even “artificial superintelligence” (ASI). AGI refers to the threshold at which AI will match the intelligence of a human; ASI would be the point at which AI exceeds it. For Dignum, such notions are ridiculous. She compares the idea of AI’s “approximating or surpassing human intelligence” to the notion that “airplanes will soon be laying eggs, just because we keep improving their flying capabilities.” The analogy “highlights the absurdity of expecting a machine—a nonliving, mechanical artifact—to attain the full spectrum of human intelligence.”