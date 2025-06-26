Politics / My Grandmother Stood Up to Nixon—Jeff Bezos Should Take Note Fifty-four years ago, Katharine Graham defended The Washington Post against presidential threats. Her granddaughter now fears its soul is being sold.

Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and executive editor Ben Bradlee leave US District Court in Washington on June 21, 1971, happy with Judge Gerhard A. Gesell’s ruling the the paper could publish further articles about a Pentagon report on Vietnam. Later however, the US Court of Appeals extended for one more day a ban against publishing the secret documents. (AP Photo / stf / bd)

Fifty-four years ago, in 1971, my grandmother Katharine Graham, publisher of The Washington Post, risked everything to stand up to a corrupt president. That president sought to destroy her newspaper’s autonomy. Today, faced with another such president, Jeff Bezos, the paper’s new owner, is tearing down the very newspaper she defended.

My grandmother was the woman who staved off threats from President Richard Nixon, defied her lawyers and her board, and said yes to publishing the Pentagon Papers, which revealed that the government was lying to the public about the Vietnam War. She was the woman who published leaks about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate. The woman who found her voice in the very act of using it. Very often she was, as the new documentary Becoming Katharine Graham makes clear, the only woman in the room—still, she didn’t flinch.

A few months ago, I flew to Washington, DC, to bring one of my sons to meet his great grandmother, on screen, in the documentary by filmmakers George, Peter, and Teddy Kunhardt.

Kay, as her friends called her, died in 2001 before my children were born. Suddenly voting age, I wanted to be sure my son understood the weight of this new responsibility and what our country risks losing if we lose our First Amendment rights.

The documentary cracked something open in me. For years, I’ve hidden the fact that I had a famous grandmother. Kay wasn’t the grandmother I longed for—not like the cookie-baking grandmothers on TV. Visits to her mansion were daunting. There were grand parties, battalions of servants and political banter—but little warmth. Despite efforts, she could be intimidating and judgmental.

I’d grown up with the movie All the President’s Men, which gave all the credit to the men (famed reporters Woodward and Bernstein), erasing Kay’s role entirely. The movie The Post reinserted her in history—but offered a Disney-esque version. This film makes her three-dimensional. I saw her wounds. I saw her fear. I saw her courage.

When editor Ben Bradlee brought her the Pentagon Papers, Kay had every reason to say no. She’d been told by her overpowering mother that her voice was irrelevant. Her lawyers warned her. Her board cautioned her. Nixon’s henchmen threatened to pull her TV broadcasting licenses. Instead, as she wrote in her memoir, she “took a big gulp and said, ‘Go ahead.… Let’s go. Let’s publish!’”

She chose the truth. She empowered her journalists. This helped end a war. It changed history.

Today, I’m coming out of the shadows because The Washington Post is under threat again, this time from Bezos.

I do not speak for my family; my opinions are mine alone. I’ve never had the honor to be part of the newsroom or the company: I chose to forge a different path.