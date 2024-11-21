Politics / Bury the #Resistance, Once and For All It had a bad run, and now it’s over. Let’s move on and find a new way to fight the right.

Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney hold a moderated town hall discussion at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan, on October 21, 2024. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

The truism that insanity means trying the same thing again and again and expecting another result is as threadbare as they come. But the Democrats—who seem to love nothing more than redeploying the same losing tactics, even against the same candidate, and expecting to win—are powerful evidence of why that cliché sticks around.

In late September, I warned about the reemergence within the Democratic coalition of the failed #Resistance mindset that defined the 2016 election and the response to Donald Trump’s first term. Among that movement’s defining features were trying to shame or scare voters into voting against Trump, rather than for the Democrat, an over-reliance on pop culture signifiers rather than policy, and a hope and a prayer for the system, in particular prosecutors and the FBI, to deliver us from evil. If anyone doubted that this kind of politics is a dead end, the reality that set in on election night—when, in an almost spooky echo of the scene at Hillary Clinton’s 2016 gathering, Harris sent her supporters home rather than give a speech—hopefully settled the argument. And now that we’re on the other side of the 2024 debacle, it’s more important than ever that we bury the #Resistance mindset once and for all.

Rather than engage in meaningful self-reflection, though, many top Democrats are looking for someone other than party leadership and their own candidate to blame. Just like after Clinton’s 2016 loss, they’re landing on the progressive wing of the party and voters from marginalized groups.

They’re also flailing wildly. We need a Joe Rogan of the left! No, we don’t! Harris lost because of woke! She lost because she was insufficiently supportive of Israel, despite being a heartbeat from the presidency in an administration funding its genocide! She should’ve picked Josh Shapiro as her running mate, not Tim Walz! Perhaps the worst argument yet was Adam Jentleson’s take that the Democrats actually tried too hard to coalition-build with progressives, which is rich coming from a former John Fetterman staffer, who should know something about squandering goodwill by embracing one interest above all others. Jentleson’s op-ed, which earned praise from others who helped get us here, also argued for jettisoning identity politics in favor of “supply-side progressivism,” whatever that means.

At the most loathsome end of this spectrum, some liberals are descending into pure unfiltered racism, seemingly clamoring for Arab and Latino voters to be deported and for Gaza to be leveled as a hateful form of retribution for the election result.

Better answers about why Harris lost are abundant, and many of them stem from the party’s reliance on the same kind of #Resistance tactics that have failed so many times before. For starters, the campaign reportedly blew through an unprecedented $1 billion war chest and still ended up $20 million in debt, spending six figures on a set for the vice president’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that netted less than 1 million views (by comparison, Trump’s appearance on Rogan has racked up more than 50 million) and a staggering $20 million on production costs alone for swing-state concerts by Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and others. The campaign also paid Oprah’s production company $1 million for her own town hall. All of these line items should be raising more eyebrows than they are for what they signal about the party: Its understanding of its base is through celebrity and culture, not grounded in any material reality. “Fight Song” might as well have been playing faintly in the background.

Harris’s economic plans—whatever they amounted to—didn’t resonate, and she failed to convey that she felt and understood Americans’ pain. Intricacies of the government’s budgeting process aside, it leaves a bad taste in voters’ mouths when they’re struggling to pay for groceries or waiting for their government to provide hurricane relief when the same body is expeditiously sending a record $18 billion to military aid for Israel and billions more for Ukraine’s war effort. Trump, however falsely, told America that he would fix its problems. Harris told us there wasn’t an inch of light between her and Biden.

It’s also clear that the Harris campaign’s bizarre embrace of Liz Cheney and her war-criminal father resonated with precisely no one, instead only serving to further alienate demobilized liberal voters. Days after the election, several Dem operators and insiders told Rolling Stone that they lobbied the campaign against buddying up with the Cheneys, with one source saying of Dick, “People don’t want to be in a coalition with the devil.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, who very well might’ve won, argued that the party has deserted working-class people, and Chris Murphy, who just won reelection, pointed to Democrats’ neoliberal turn and alignment with elites, both of which are entirely credible arguments.

But the answer is far more simple than that: Democrats desperately need to start honestly addressing America’s problems and offering real solutions.