John Fetterman, American Jagoff The former progressive darling has decided to become the world's most antagonistic Israel stan. It's a very bad look.

Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) speaks to reporters in the Senate subway after a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“Not this jagoff again,” I muttered quietly to myself. It was another day that ended in Y, so of course Senator John Fetterman had posted yet another tweet reaffirming his support for the Israeli government’s ongoing bombing campaign in battered, bloody Gaza.

Over the past several months, Fetterman, who represents me and 13 million other residents of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has unexpectedly emerged as one of Congress’s most rabidly pro-Israel voices. He’s not alone in his support of Israel—it’s the default political position for every mainstream Democrat or Republican politician—but the 6′ 8″ junior senator has adopted the mantle of Israel’s biggest, and most combative, cheerleader. It was a surprising heel turn from a man whom many considered a progressive voice in Congress—at least, before he explicitly said, “I’m not a progressive.”

It’s not that all of Fetterman’s positions are wrong. There’s no problem with his repeatedly calling for Hamas to release the Israeli hostages in Gaza—that’s fine. Everyone wants all the hostages to come home. It’s the way he’s gone about expressing his stance beyond that reasonable demand. Quite simply, he has decided to be a real dick about it.

Fetterman, you see, is not only pro-Israel. He’s anti-cease-fire, anti-protest, and anti–any scrap of dissent from US taxpayers unhappy about funding the murders of Palestinian children. His standard line, which he used on a pro-Palestinian veteran who approached him in D.C., is that people should “be protesting Hamas.” Well, we’re not sending Hamas billions of dollars in military aid, are we, bud?

Fetterman is also apparently a massive Biden stan, and has thus adopted a hyper-aggressive contempt for the president’s critics, lashing out at the “uncommitted” movement and any hint that folks might not be super excited about the idea of voting for an elderly warmonger. “You might as well just get your MAGA hat, because you now are helping Trump with this,” he sneered recently.

He went even further in a February interview with Politico: “I said the same thing in 2016 to voters, I said: ‘Hey, you know what, you don’t like Clinton, you know what, fuck around and find out what Trump is going to be about and, hey guess what, how’d you like it?’”

Right, because it’s definitely not the job of a career politician to convince people to vote for him—we owe him the power to rule over us and do things that the majority of Americans disagree with (like, for example, refusing to call for a permanent cease-fire). People love threats!

Fetterman appears to relish every opportunity he’s gotten to denigrate the millions of US residents—including thousands of Pennsylvanians—who have called for an end to the state-sponsored brutality in Gaza, for Palestinians’ right to self-determination, and for a permanent cease-fire. Whether he’s sending ugly, increasingly low-quality tweets (not coincidentally, he’s currently looking for a new communications director), giving bloodthirsty quotes to the media about Israel’s “supreme right to defend itself,” or literally waving the Israeli flag to mock anti-war protesters, Fetterman has made his stance on the conflict clear over… and over… and over. He’s ignored Palestinian and anti-Zionist Jewish voices whenever he’s not actively shouting over them. He’s gleefully alienated many of the progressive groups whose support helped him clinch his Senate win, while delighting the MAGA-verse. We get it. You’re this guy now.

If only he weren’t, though. One of the most frustrating things about Fetterman is the way his constant bad-faith antics distract and detract from the actual work he’s been doing in service to the Commonwealth.

If it is even possible to forget his genocidal boosterism for one moment (and I’m not sure that it is), Fetterman’s Senate record is pretty solid. Since he took office last year, he’s sponsored or cosponsored 380 pieces of legislation, and the vast majority of them have been to benefit the communities he continually lifted up as his priority during his campaign: workers, farmers, rural residents, LGBTQ+ folks, and children. He sponsored bills to help mushroom growers and poultry farmers, and to fund research into organic agriculture; to ensure that peoples’ chosen names are used on credit reports (which would make it easier for trans and nonbinary people to avoid using their dead names or being forced to out themselves); to cancel school lunch debt, eliminate predatory lending, tax billionaires, provide hunting safety classes, and ensure that striking workers are not denied benefits under the SNAP program.

These may look like a grab bag of random issues, but taken together, they paint an empathetic and accurate portrait of the Commonwealth, its people, and our needs (with the very, very significant exception of Palestinian Pennsylvanians, and all the rest of us who care about Palestinian lives). There is a reason people voted for Fetterman, and it wasn’t just his Twitter antics or baggy black hoodies.