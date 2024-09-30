Politics / The #Resistance Is Back. Be Afraid. Democratic partisans are cheering for cops and war criminals, tweeting nonsense, and trying to crush dissent. How are we back here?

Chris Swanson, sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan, speaks onstage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024, in Chicago. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

If you squinted at various points through this election season, it almost felt like old times—specifically, 2017, when a loose coalition of voters, elected officials, and former TV game show contestants joined together with the singular goal of resisting a newly inaugurated president, Donald Trump, whom they viewed as an existential threat to democracy and the republic itself.

#TheResistance, as it was known on the website then called Twitter, didn’t materialize in time to stop Trump’s first election, but it had solidified its place in the culture by the time he took office, urging that we all had a pressing imperative to resist his xenophobic, racist, and homophobic policies in ways big and small—sometimes while wearing matching pink headgear—and assuring us that we shouldn’t be too concerned about the dubious new friends we seemed to be picking up along the way.

In retrospect, to see this energy bubbling up around President Joe Biden’s reelection might have been cause for some reflection, or at least taken as a sign that the president was not coming up with anything new in his bid for another four years, beyond still not being Trump.

But when Biden’s disastrous debate happened, and the Resistance was cast into turmoil. Would it be better for the president to #Resist those calling for him to step down out of the belief that he’s the only one who can beat Trump or should he bow out and make way for Vice President Kamala Harris?

When Biden officially dropped out of the race, the relief was palpable: Finally, we could go back to focusing on beating Trump, with everyone tucked into line and newly united around Harris. And with Harris’ ascendance to the party’s nominee, the #Resistance vibes have once again reached a fever pitch.

All of our favorite characters are back out to play, and we’re welcoming cops and war criminals like former vice president Dick Cheney under the big tent and wish-casting about a reanimated Ronald Reagan pulling the lever for the first woman president. Most punishingly, Democratic voters are being asked to set aside core tenets of progressivism to electorally defeat Trump—the same ultimately failed moral bargain they were asked to make the first time around.

Think back, if you can, to January 2017, when the original bad thing happened and Donald Trump was inaugurated as our 45th president. It was, of course, an affront to millions of people’s core beliefs in progress, racial equality, protections for LGBTQ people, and women’s reproductive freedom.

But it also struck a real psychic blow to Democratic voters that the party still hasn’t fully gotten past. Chuck Schumer’s now-infamous gambit that, for every blue-collar Democrat the party lost to Trump, it would double its gains among moderate Republicans in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Illinois didn’t pay off; of those three states, Hillary Clinton carried just Illinois.

Yet, instead of making noise about gerrymandering, reforming the Electoral College, or acting on the idea that the party’s strategy had perhaps purposely alienated many working-class voters for a generation, a certain sector of too-online liberals took a different tack. There was still work to be done; it was more important than ever, and plenty of the work took the form of posting.

This loose assemblage joined together under a hashtag-ready mantra to #Resist, which gave away the game from the beginning: This was about pushing against a set of policies rather than articulating a vision for a better world, or the on-the-ground organizing work that could help us get there.