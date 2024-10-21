Politics / StudentNation / The Future of Rent Control Is on the Ballot in California Proposition 33 could overturn the controversial Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which has limited rent control policies in the state for decades.

The People’s Rose Parade protests for more affordable housing and rent control in Pasadena, California.

(Sarah Reingewirtz / Getty)

Berkeley resident Leah Simon-Weisberg says that she might have to leave California after her daughter graduates from high school.

“We moved to Berkeley to be closer to family and access to good public schools, but [because of this] we lost our rent controlled apartment we loved in Los Angeles,” said Simon-Weisberg, who is also the executive director of the California Center for Movement Legal Services. “Every time I’ve had to move, I’ve had to pay double the rent. I cannot move and not risk financial insecurity, but you have to make choices when you have a child.”

Simon-Weisberg’s story is common in California, where an affordable housing crisis has spun out of control. Rent control policy in the state remains restricted by the controversial Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, a 1995 law that prohibits local jurisdictions from establishing rent control on all single-family homes and houses completed after February 1, 1995. This includes a prohibition on vacancy control, which allows landlords to reset rents when new tenants move in, contributing to the drastically higher rates Simon-Weisberg has confronted each time her family moves.

This November, the future of rent control policy is on the ballot for Californians in the form of Proposition 33. If passed, Prop 33 would repeal the act—a move Simon-Weisberg hopes would help stabilize rents for herself and all California tenants.

According to researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, opposition to rent control in California, and across the nation, began at around the same time advocates of rent control began organizing during World War II. These efforts took off in the 1970s, researchers say, after the City of Berkeley passed a rent-stabilization ordinance. In retaliation, organized landlords began working toward making rent control a state issue, forbidding local jurisdiction from passing protections. Costa-Hawkins became their most prominent victory.

“This type of law is not unique to California,” said Lorraine Lopez, senior attorney at the Western Center on Law and Poverty. Around 30 states have some form of state preemption of local rent control.

According to Lopez, serious efforts to organize against Costa-Hawkins began around 2016 when the cities of Richmond and Mountain View passed new rent control ordinances for the first time in decades. In 2018, the chair of California’s State Assembly Committee on Housing and Community Development introduced AB 1506 to repeal Costa-Hawkins.

Today, debates over rent cap policy are particularly salient, as the state faces high housing inflation and increased homelessness. “We have this law on the books that—pretty early in our rent cap journey—came out to really effectively stymie the ability of local governments to address their own housing crisis the way that they see fit,” said Lopez.

Ahead of the 2024 election, housing is a top priority among young voters. Nationally, politicians have caught on. Both Harris and Trump have acknowledged the scope of the current housing crisis, citing a need to build more housing. This summer saw President Biden propose a 5 percent rent cap policy before dropping out of the presidential race—a policy Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to initially embrace, but has backed away from in recent months, centering her campaign around home ownership rather than tenants.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the United States is facing a shortage of over 7 million affordable homes for extremely low-income families. In January 2023, the National Alliance to End Homelessness reported a record high of over 650,000 people experiencing homelessness on a single night. A 2024 US Census report found that nearly half of renter households nationwide were rent-burdened in 2023—spending over one-third of their income on monthly housing expenses.

Nowhere is the nation’s housing crisis more pronounced than in California. The state has the second-highest median rent behind Hawaii, as well as the country’s largest homeless population—nearly double that of New York. As the number of unhoused Californians has increased, the state has taken an increasingly punitive stance against homelessness, pushing affordable housing initiatives to the side. Last June, in the Supreme Court case Grants Pass v. Johnson, the court ruled that cities can punish unhoused people for sleeping outside, even if there are no available shelter beds. Less than a month after the ruling, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order for the removal of encampments across the state.