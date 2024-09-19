Society / For Harris, Housing Takes Center Stage, but Tenants Are Not the Audience Harris has emphasized housing during her campaign more than most Democrats in recent years—but her policies rarely include the words “renters” or “tenants.”

There are well over 100 million tenants in this country. But listening to Vice President Kamala Harris’s key talking points over the last month, you wouldn’t know that.

As those who watched the debate last week will have probably noticed, Harris has made the housing crisis and its potential fixes central to her campaign strategy. Yet, throughout both her nomination-acceptance speech at the DNC and her remarks during the debate with former president Donald Trump, she did not mention “renters” or “tenants” a single time. She rarely, if ever, even says those words in her rallies across battleground states.

Yet tenant advocates breathed a momentary sigh of relief on July 30, when, at an Atlanta campaign stop shortly following President Joe Biden’s exit from the presidential race, Harris seemed to signal that she backed his proposed rent cap policy. “We will take on corporate landlords and cap unfair rent increases,” she said to raucous applause.

Biden’s policy, which he unveiled about two weeks prior to that event, would require landlords owning more than 50 dwelling units to restrict annual rent increases to 5 percent in order to obtain key tax write-offs, which would impact an estimated 20 million rental units. As written, the policy hinges on congressional approval, which has effectively kicked the can down to an upcoming Democratic term given Republicans’ control of the House. In other words, without Harris’s support, the proposal is dead, and so the Atlanta pronouncement has become the sole thread by which tenants’ hope for federal rent stabilization now hangs.

This proposal came on the heels of an administration marked by friendlier-than-average tenant policies, from taking the crucial step to enact an eviction moratorium—albeit disastrously short-lived—when Covid was at its peak, to providing millions in funding to tenant organizations, to drafting a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights” last year. The Harris campaign, even as it positions the housing crisis as one of its main targets, promises a different approach: She plans to significantly expand on Biden’s home-building efforts while simultaneously seeking to take a much-needed prosecutorial approach to some of landlords’ tried-and-true price gouging techniques. Direct tenant protections, though, are falling to the wayside, with her words at the Atlanta rally now standing out as the sole exception.

This shift comes even as the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to rent caps has already rung hollow: Every day they’ve been in power, the administration has had the authority to enact a rent cap proposal without Congress (the proposal would only impact landlords who receive taxpayer money from the Federal Housing Finance Authority, which is overseen by the executive branch). The administration even used the FHFA in July to unilaterally enact new tenant protections like a five-day grace period before landlords can impose late rent fees. Biden, and Harris, clearly know they have the power to do the same with rent caps already, but have made an active choice not to, weaponizing it as a reason to elect future Democrats instead.

So, like it or not, the policy now hinges on Harris. But in the weeks since Atlanta, her position has gotten murkier, as she’s avoided any mention of rent caps altogether, signaling that what Biden has proposed could very well die with a Harris presidency.

In both a press release detailing some of Harris’s major plans for her first 100 days in office and the still sparsely adorned “Issues” section of her campaign website, the word “cap” has vanished from her housing policies. At last week’s debate, rent control didn’t feature in Harris’s policy highlights, even as her conservative policies like protecting fracking, hiring more border police, and ensuring that America has the “most lethal fighting force in the word” got plenty of airtime. Given the campaign’s insistence on keeping Harris far away from gaggles of reporters with pesky policy questions, it’s at present unclear exactly what Harris means when she says she will “take on corporate landlords.”

Even as she has largely avoided the nitty-gritty details of a housing policy altogether, it’s worth commending how much time—much more than any general election candidates in recent memory—Harris devoted to the housing crisis in her debate responses last week. Among her stated promises were overseeing the construction of 3 million new homes and rentals by the end of her first term, as well as offering $25,000 in down-payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. It is possible, of course, that the latter policy will only increase the cost of homes, resulting in either no benefit to cost-burdened tenants or only a slight improvement in a roundabout way by lowering the barriers keeping tenants from becoming homeowners (or, as some tenant organizers call them, “bank tenants”). In the case of the 3 million homes, her promise is not one of immediate relief but rather that new homes, to be available at suspiciously unspecified levels of affordability, could lower rents years down the line. Harris’s campaign is therefore leaving tenants—a population that outnumbers the sum of Biden’s 2020 voters by the tens of millions—to wonder how her presidency might directly improve their conditions.

The crisis Harris will inherit should she become the 47th president demands more than this.