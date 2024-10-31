Politics / StudentNation / Why Marriage Equality Is Back on the Ballot A second Trump presidency could bring same-sex marriage bans back into effect. In November, California, Colorado, and Hawaii will ask voters to secure marriage equality into state law.

Governor Jared Polis speaking after the Colorado legislature passed a measure to repeal the ban on same-sex marriage currently in the state Constitution.

(Helen H. Richardson / Getty)

This November, facing a potential second Trump presidency, three states—California, Colorado, and Hawaii—will ask voters to secure same-sex marriage into state law.

In 2015, a 5–4 Supreme Court majority in Obergefell v. Hodges found that state bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional. But 30 states still have unenforceable amendments on the books that prohibit marriage equality, according to the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Movement Advancement Project.

That leaves same-sex couples vulnerable if the Supreme Court were to overturn Obergefell, as hard-line conservative Justice Clarence Thomas signaled he would look to do in his June 2022 concurrence in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization: “We should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote at the time. Broad consensus among Republican senators, according to NBC News, indicates that Trump would fill at least one Supreme Court vacancy during his four-year term if he wins in November.

There is limited federal protection already in place for Obergefell’s potential overturning. In 2022, Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages and states to recognize same-sex marriages performed in states where such marriages are legal. Still, if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell, states would not be required to issue marriage licenses contrary to state law. The Respect for Marriage Act, too, could always be overturned with a rightward shift in congressional power.

As such, California’s Proposition 3 would amend the state’s Constitution to include a “fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race” and remove language in the state’s Constitution, created in 2008 under Proposition 8, which states that marriage is only between a man and woman. Colorado’s Amendment J would remove the Colorado Constitution’s current language, which, after voters passed a 2006 amendment, only recognizes a marriage between one man and one woman. Hawaii has no current same-sex marriage ban on the books—its state legislature overturned a same-sex marriage ban in 2013—but its amendment would remove a constitutional provision that states that the legislature “shall have the power to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples.”

Shay Franco-Clausen, political director of nonprofit LGBTQ+ civil rights organization Equality California and vice chair of the California Democratic Party’s LGBTQ+ Caucus, told The Nation that though she’s not organizing in Colorado or Hawaii, she suspects the simultaneous suite of amendments comes due to “that fear of a possible Trump administration.” Franco-Clausen is among the lead Democratic organizers working to support the passage of California’s same-sex marriage amendment.

“Before [Trump] was elected, and when he got elected, people were upset, but they hadn’t lived through it,” Franco-Clausen said. “Now that we’ve lived through it and the division that he continues to create, his naming that our marriages and our relationships aren’t real—that we’re not normal—that protection for people during another potential Trump administration is necessary. All states that don’t have same-sex marriages’ legal protection should have it.”