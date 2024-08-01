Politics / StudentNation / Why the GOP Removed Anti-Gay Language From Its Platform Amid many Republicans’ continued hostility to LGBTQ rights in state legislatures, Democrats call the RNC’s removal of opposition to same-sex marriage “political theater.”

On July 15, thousands of Republican delegates descended upon the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to approve a new Donald Trump–driven party platform, which, among many other changes, removed the GOP’s formal opposition to same-sex marriage. The 2016 platform explicitly defined “natural marriage” as being between one man and one woman and opposed the US Supreme Court’s landmark decision Obergefell v. Hodges, and was renewed in 2020 without change, to fiery criticism from some conservative strategists and LGBTQ+ Republicans at the time.

The 2024 platform, however, makes no mention of same-sex marriage, but calls on Republicans to “promote a culture that values the sanctity of marriage.” On paper, it’s a seemingly substantial reversal for a party whose 2016 presidential candidates called Obergefell v. Hodges “judicial tyranny” and argued that same-sex marriage would cause an “all-out assault against the religious freedom rights of Christians.”

Charles Moran, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, the United States’ largest Republican organization for LGBTQ+ conservatives, said the removal is indicative of growing efforts from the GOP to include LGBTQ+ people. Moran views the party’s progress on inclusion as “huge,” and added that he has attended two decades of Republican National Conventions.

Moran went to his first RNC as a staffer in New York City in 2004, amid a Bush-era conservative movement virulently hostile to same-sex marriage. “The Republicans were campaigning on a constitutional ban to same-sex marriage,” Moran told The Nation. “If you look, you know, exactly 20 years later, 2004 to 2024, the party has done a 180 degree flip.”

Moran largely credits former president Donald Trump for the removal, adding that there are, in his view, a small group of powerful and connected Republicans who leveraged their political and financial influence to keep opposition to same-sex marriage on the party’s platform: Moran specifically named Heritage Foundation president and Project 2025 architect Kevin Roberts, as well as Tony Perkins, president of the anti-LGBT group Family Research Council. In spite of these figures’ influence, the new platform, he says, brings the party’s stance on same-sex marriage closer to the general Republican electorate.

According to Dr. Don Haider-Markel, a University of Kansas political science professor who studies public opinion, the removal is driven by Trump’s personal ambivalence toward same-sex marriage and the Republican Party’s ability to use culture-war attacks against LGBTQ+ people, while simultaneously disengaging from a same-sex marriage debate that’s already largely settled.

“They got what they wanted,” Haider-Markel told The Nation. “Being able to say they’re anti-LGBTQ+, without having to keep sort of rehashing the same-sex marriage debate.” He called it a “cynical approach” by far-right Republicans. “They think the real threat of the LGBTQ community is its impact on their own children and families,” Haider-Markel continued. “As long as they can push back on things like what’s available in public libraries and in public schools and can isolate their children from those influences they’re okay with [same-sex marriage].”

The removal comes as approval of same-sex marriage among Americans has dropped slightly in recent years—from 71 percent to 69 percent since 2022, according to a June 2024 Gallup poll. The decline is most pronounced among Republicans, who fell from 55 percent approving same-sex marriage in 2022 to 46 percent approving in 2024. Both Moran and Haider-Markel pointed to “culture war” issues to explain the decline, though they differed in their reasoning: Haider-Markel says Republicans may feel less pressure to support gay marriage amid a political climate more hostile to LGBTQ+ people, while Moran said the exposure of “radical gender theory” has engendered less sympathy toward gay marriage from America at large.

But even as Republicans removed formal opposition to same-sex marriage, they have also introduced a record numbers of anti-LGBTQ+ bills in recent years—510 in 2023 compared to 180 in 2022, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Though an increasing number of anti-trans bills are making their way across the nation, Moran says the Log Cabin is “not cutting the transgender community out of our coalition,” distinguishing what he views as “radical gender theory” from support for trans people broadly.