Politics / Liz Cheney Finally Proved Me Right Fifteen years ago, she told me we had no common ground. I disagreed. This week she endorsed Kamala Harris, and she has my gratitude.

Liz Cheney, former US representative from Wyoming, speaks in Atlanta at an event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Once upon a time, Liz Cheney told me we had no common ground. None. We were appearing on CNN with Campbell Brown in June 2009, in a segment then called “The Great Debate.” (It was not.) I was there to defend President Obama’s decision to close the Guantánamo prison; Cheney was against it. (Spoiler alert: It’s still open.)

I got the better of it, because I told the truth: Former president George W. Bush had himself promised to close it. Cheney insisted I was wrong.

“Liz, the top military leaders of our country want Guantánamo closed. President Bush…gave a speech where he said he would close it, and he would bring people home and try them here,” I attempted.

“No, I’m sorry,” Cheney came back. “He did not say he would bring terrorists onto the homeland. Joan, no, he didn’t say that.”

But he did. Bush said in June 2006: “I’d like to end Guantánamo. I’d like it to be over with. One of the things we will do is we’ll send people back to their home countries.… There are some who need to be tried in US courts. They’re cold-blooded killers.… And yet, we believe there ought to be a way forward in a court of law.”

Before a commercial break, Brown asked us to think about whether we could find common ground, a regular feature of “The Great Debate.”

“Campbell, I just don’t think there is,” Cheney replied. As an approval-seeking weirdo, I disagreed. “First of all, we both love and admire our fathers. Second of all, I believe we both really and truly want to keep America safe.”

It was one of the strangest TV segments I’ve ever been part of, and I debated Bill O’Reilly.

Fifteen years later, Liz Cheney proved me right, when she endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Wednesday night.