Politics / StudentNation / How Kamala Harris Can Win More Young Voters With fewer than 50 days left until the election, the Harris campaign faces the challenge of ensuring that its momentum among young people goes beyond memes.

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a stop at the Community College of Philadelphia.

(Jim Watson / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism, which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

Darby Creegan, a rising junior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, said she felt dread before Biden stepped down. While she would have supported him, she says, faced with the choice between Biden and Donald Trump, it wouldn’t have been an easy vote.

But with Kamala Harris as the official Democratic nominee (and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate), she’s hopeful that Democrats now have a shot. “I hope that Kamala being younger will mean that her campaign will be a little bit readier to engage with Gen Z. For many of us, this is our first presidential election that we can vote in,” said Creegan, who works to register voters through the school organization SwatVotes. “I think having her on the ballot already is very galvanizing.”

The aftermath of Biden’s withdrawal and his immediate endorsement of Harris caused mayhem on social media platforms like X and TikTok. Jokes about coconut trees, and references to Charli xcx’s new album Brat filled the timeline. Even Harris’s official campaign team joined in.

But for Jessika Landon, the director of communications at the youth-led organization 18by Vote, it will take much more than trending social media memes to get Harris into the Oval Office. “I find that this momentum is often hard to keep,” Landon said. “Relatable marketing can become stale quickly, and can be seen as ‘cringe’ in almost the blink of an eye. As somebody who has been in the social media/marketing game for a long time, and as a civically engaged member of Gen Z, I think it will be tricky for candidates and organizations (including our own) to keep such high results until November. But I have hope.”

Youth voter turnout has been rising in the past decade but still remains low, according to data from Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts. In 2022, 23 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds voted in the midterm elections, up from 13 percent in the 2014 midterms. States with policies such as automatic or same-day registration, like Michigan, have higher turnout, highlighting the impact of vote registration initiatives and information sharing.

Daniel Perrin, a rising sophomore at Swarthmore, believes Harris has a more direct-to-voter campaign style that could excite young voters and center issues including abortion, unions, and gun control. He also sees more potential for Harris to participate in speeches, interviews, and debates, creating a bottom-up campaign that he hopes will lead to higher youth voter turnout. Her candidacy “allows the party to be less distracted by politics of Biden’s age and his mental capacity” and “stick to a message about the working-class policies that the party can put forward and also the danger that Trump poses for the country, democracy, environment and beyond,” Perrin said.

Voters of Tomorrow, a youth advocacy organization, saw a 700 percent spike in voter registration after Harris announced her candidacy. And following Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris after the debate on September 10, over 400,000 people visited the vote.gov website through the link Swift shared in just 24 hours.

Ethan Nichols, the 22-year-old deputy secretary of the Ohio Young Democrats, has hopes that a better foreign policy could engage younger voters: “I would personally love to see the VP spend more time focusing on a modern foreign policy vision that includes support for Ukraine and support for the people of Palestine,” as well as the Democratic Party pushing for more aggressive climate policies.

“The party platform and the nominee’s platform are more than just a list of policies. They are the moral values we stand by as a party and throughout governing,” Nichols said. “We must ensure that our platforms, and hence our values, are aligned with helping the most marginalized and vulnerable populations.”

A recent poll at the Institute of Politics at Harvard showed that over half of young voters said they plan to vote in the 2024 presidential election. As Harris’s campaign begins, these voters are watching to see how she engages on issues that matter to them—including abortion, the war on Gaza, climate change, gun violence control, and more—and will vote accordingly.