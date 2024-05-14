Politics / The Media Keeps Asking the Wrong Questions About Biden and the “Uncommitted” Vote Expecting voters to support the person with the power to stop the killing of their families, but who refuses to use it, is asking the impossible. This is about now, not November.

In Dearborn, a Listen to Michigan volunteer hands out fliers encouraging primary voters to choose “uncommitted” on February 27. (Mostafa Bassim / Anadolu via Getty)

In my almost 50 years working for Palestinian rights, one thing was always certain: No one in the United States ever lost votes for being too supportive of Israel. That unchanging reality was a major barrier preventing change in congressional and White House policy. But even long-standing certainties, it turns out, don’t last forever.

Our movement has worked for years to transform the public’s, the media’s, and eventually policymakers’ understanding of what Israeli occupation and apartheid are all about. Βut in the last seven months, it has been Israel’s mercilessness—killing and injuring over 100,000 Palestinians, targeting journalists and aid workers, killing thousands of children, destroying hospitals, denying access to food and water, all playing out on our screens hour by hour—that has enraged people across the United States and around the world.

Israel’s actions have created a much broader movement, including many people who don’t consider themselves part of an organized movement at all but who cannot, will not stand by and ignore what they see—especially when that horror is enabled by unlimited US weapons and billions of our tax dollars provided unconditionally to the Israeli military. Many of them are part of key constituencies that made Biden’s narrow 2020 victory possible, yet they are now saying they won’t—they can’t—vote for the president supporting Israel’s assault on Gaza. And yet too many people are still asking: “How do we make sure that all those Palestinian-Americans, all those young people, all those Black people, all those Muslim and Arab and progressive people, will still vote for Biden in November?” As if this were only about the election, still six months away.

That’s the wrong question. Because this is not just about an election in November, it’s about life and too much death right now. The right question is: What do we have to do, what can we do better or differently or more powerfully, to make Joe Biden change his policy?

So far this election year, more than half a million people, a large percentage of them in swing states, have voted “Uncommitted” or “Uninstructed” to tell President Biden he has to change his policy and stop supporting Israel’s slaughter in Gaza.

In Michigan, it was over 100,000 voters; in Wisconsin and Minnesota, the number in each hovered around 50,000. Those three states, along with Washington, Missouri, and Hawai‘i, have produced enough protest votes to send “Uncommitted” delegates to the Democrats’ national convention in August.