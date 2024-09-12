Environment / StudentNation / Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need to Backtrack on Fracking In 2019, Harris said that there was “no question” that she would pursue a federal ban on fracking. In 2024, she’s taken a different—and unnecessary—stance.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during the debate at the National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024.

(Win McNamee / Getty)

On September 10, Kamala Harris faced off against Donald Trump for the first time. Debating from Philadelphia, ABC’s Linsey Davis and David Muir zeroed in on the candidates’ views on immigration, abortion, inflation—as well as fracking, a hot-button issue in Pennsylvania. Trump claimed that “fracking in Pennsylvania will end on day one” if Harris wins the election. “She has a plan to not allow fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else.”

Hydraulic fracking, a method of extracting natural gas or oil from “tight” rocks, such as shale, involves blasting large quantities of water, chemicals and sand at high pressures in order to crack the rock and access fossil fuels. Campaigning for president in 2019 at a CNN town hall, Harris said that there was “no question” that she would pursue a federal ban on fracking.

But by 2020, she’d backtracked. As vice president, Harris even voted to increase leases for fracking as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. On the debate stage, Harris emphasized that she would continue this record as president: “I made that very clear in 2020. I will not ban fracking.”

In recent elections, climate change has become even more politicized, fueled by a perception that phasing out fossil fuel energy will derail the American economy and destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs. In 2024, fracking is at the center of this tension, along with the seemingly crucial economic role it plays in the must-win swing state of Pennsylvania, the second=largest producer of natural gas in the country.

Most of Pennsylvania’s fracking takes place on private and state lands—not federal. “Fracking is almost entirely left to the states, even as far as the way that it’s regulated,” Colin Jerolmack, professor of environmental studies and sociology at New York University, said. “It’s far more consequential who the governor of Pennsylvania is than who the president is.”

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro has collaborated with the natural gas industry, repeatedly reversing his strong environmental record as attorney general. Alongside the state’s Democratic senators, John Fetterman and Bob Casey Jr., Shapiro opposed the Biden administration’s pause on new approvals of liquified natural gas terminals, citing potential job loss.

Mainstream media and political strategists alike have made it seem like even toying with the idea of a fracking phaseout is political suicide. But in actuality, fracking is far from an economic or political powerhouse.

Polls have shown that many Pennsylvanians oppose fracking, or are—at best—split on the issue. A 2021 poll from the Ohio River Valley Institute, a sustainability think tank, found that only 31 percent of Pennsylvania voters support fracking. Meanwhile, 55 percent believe that fracking should end as soon as possible or be phased out over time. A 2024 poll from the Global Strategy Group also found that 78 percent of Pennsylvanians are in support of significantly increasing use of clean energy.

“I think the polls show that enough people support a ban or a slowdown, at least, of fracking, that you could stick to at least wanting to tightly regulate, if not ban, the industry, and not actually sacrifice that many votes, but they’re not willing to,” Jerolmack said.

According to Jerolmack, much of the ambivalence from voters comes from fracking’s clear health and environmental harms. These concerns compelled climate activist Jessie Bluedorn to ask Harris a question about fracking at the CNN town hall in 2019, as she saw the industry seek to set up shop in communities around her grandparents’ farm. “Fracking, specifically, was one of my first entry points into the larger climate and environmental movement, because I saw it impacting my extended family directly in western Pennsylvania,” Bluedorn said.

In 2022, the Yale School of Public Health found that children living near fracking sites were two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with leukemia. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found that these children also had a higher risk of developing lymphoma and asthma. Southwestern Pennsylvania, where much fracking activity takes place, is known as a cancer hot spot.