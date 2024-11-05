Politics / How to Watch Election Night Like an Expert Everyone’s favorite wonk Josh Cohen tells us what he’ll be watching for when the polls close tonight.

(Harris: Jacquelyn Martin / Pool / AFP via Getty Images; Trump: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Last week, Josh Cohen—a regular contributor to The Nation, the author of the Ettingermentum newsletter, and the left’s favorite data wonk—was a guest on The Nation’s election podcast, See How They Run. You can listen to the full episode here.



Today, we’re sharing an edited excerpt of that conversation, in which Cohen told Nation editor D.D. Guttenplan about the specific states and counties he’ll be keeping an eye on when the polls close on Tuesday night to get a sense of who will win the presidency.

What are some of the races you’re looking at the most this cycle?

I think that the congressional races, especially the Senate races, have been some of the most fascinating and interesting and overlooked contests this whole year. You have seen Democrats putting up very, very, very strong polling numbers. Republicans in those races are [running behind] Trump substantially in a lot of cases. So there is a clear population of people who are open to voting for Trump but are also not sold on the Republican Party at large and are also planning to vote for Democratic Senate candidates.

What are the places you’re going to be looking out for right away after the polls close as potential signs of how the overall race is going to go?

I would tell people not to really pay much attention to Florida. It gets a lot of attention early on because the polls close very early there and it counts the votes very fast, but it’s a very unique state. In 2020, it was one of the few states that swung out right towards Trump. That seemed to be a sign that he was doing well nationally. It was more of a sign that he was doing well in states like Florida—[and there] are practically no other states in the country that are like Florida.

Central Indiana and eastern Kentucky close their polls at 6 pm ET. Neither of those states are too competitive. But there is one county in Indiana that may be worth keeping an eye on very, very early, called Hamilton County.

It’s a suburb of Indianapolis and is a historically very, very strong suburban Republican county. I think it’s voted Republican nearly every election in 100 years—just one of those classic Yankee Northern Republican areas that just always stuck with the party no matter what. But it’s very well-educated, relatively affluent, and it swung a lot towards Democrats. I think it was only within a single-digit margin in 2020 when Biden made a lot of gains in the suburbs. So it can be kind of seen as a metric for how well Kamala Harris would do in those kinds of suburbs around the country, which could really like be a sign of whether she’s going to be on track to win or be on track to lose. [There are others] like Cobb County and Gwinnett County in Georgia, the county surrounding Detroit—

The collar counties around Philadelphia.

Yeah. Montgomery County, Bucks County. Or Maricopa County in Arizona, which is really just the whole city of Phoenix, but has started to act like a suburban county in recent years.

If she runs even with Biden’s performance, I don’t know if it would necessarily be a positive sign for her. It would be a sign that she’s probably on track to create a similar coalition, but she might want to outrun him a little bit because with the way trends are going, Trump will probably increase the support in rural areas and Democrats will need to increase their support in suburban areas to account for that. So if it’s a very close race there in Hamilton County, I think that that’ll be a sign that Kamala is going to get a surge in the suburbs that would put her in a position to win in the states that matter. If she outright wins it, I think that would be a very good sign for her.