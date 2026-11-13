Politics / Trump and Vance Are Using War to Enrich Their Cronies A new report shows how the pair is robbing Venezuela blind on behalf of one of their donors.

Vice President JD Vance holds a knife presented him at the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball on November 12, 2026, in New Bern, North Carolina. (Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images)

On Monday, while laying out his case for impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie made the grave accusation that Hegseth was deploying the military not for national defense but for plunder. “I do have a message to the troops. This secretary has used our troops to go seize oil for large corporations in America. You shouldn’t be used like that. You signed up to pledge your life for this country if need be, and that obligation shouldn’t be diminished to stealing oil for big corporations,” Massie said.

On one level, this indictment seems hardly noteworthy; Donald Trump has repeatedly gushed about the riches the United States is gaining from controlling Venezuelan oil since he kidnapped Prime Minister Nicolás Maduro at the start of this year. Speaking at the United Nations in September, Trump boasted that the US had signed with Venezuela “the biggest oil deal in world history,” guided by the philosophy “to the victor belongs the spoils.”

Massie’s accusation of theft is merely an acknowledgement of Trump’s own words. What’s more notable is Massie’s reference to the accomplices in the theft—the big corporations.

On Wednesday, Reuters published an explosive report offering more evidence of what Massie was talking about. The investigation focuses on the relationship between Vice President JD Vance and John Addison, an executive at the trading giant Vitol.

Addison is a patron of both Vance and Trump. In 2020, he donated $300,00 to a super PAC supporting Vance’s successful Senate run in Ohio. Two years later, Addison and his wife gave $7 million to PACs working to elect Trump and Vance to the White House.

According to Reuters, Vance and Addison met at a resort in Montana on December 27, 2025, one week before the United States invaded Venezuela to kidnap Maduro. The news service reports: