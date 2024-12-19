Activism / Institutional Resistance Is Futile It’s time for the Democratic Party to abandon its staid, rules-based resistance to Trumpism and wage a fierce, moral response.

No more deals. No more games. No more parliamentarian parlor tricks designed to dull the roughest edges of Donald Trump’s unconscionable policies. My greatest holiday wish for the shambolic political party known as the Democrats is that they abandon the cloying institutional response to Trump that they have deployed to such little effect and instead let the people have what they say they want.

Don’t get me wrong: I am not suggesting that the Democrats should help Trump; I’m not recommending that they join in the evil he is about to unleash on the country and the world. But they should not spend another four years humping guardrails and holding a “center” that has already shifted so far to the right that it makes George W. Bush look like a benign moderate.

We’ve already seen how little that approach achieves. Since 2016, the Democrats have deployed institutional responses—lawsuits, hearings, impeachment efforts, and unreliable Republican allies—to try to stop Trump, while Trump has used raw political power, billionaire buddies, and anti-establishment rhetoric amplified by a cowed and captured media to bend the political universe to his will. Even when the Democrats have “won,” they’ve looked weak and ineffectual. Think about it this way: The single greatest institutional victory for the Democrats during Trump’s first term was not delivered by a Democrat but by a Republican, John McCain, when he gave the thumbs down on a vote to repeal Obamacare.

Fast-forward six years from that iconic moment: As Americans from both parties cheer the cold-blooded murder of a healthcare CEO in the streets, Democrats continue to try to convince people that a program designed to help people buy the insurance the dead guy sold is the best we can do, while Trump has offered no healthcare plan whatsoever—but his people are convinced that if he did it would be “great.” It’s frankly amazing that Democrats didn’t lose by more.

And it gets worse: If you listen closely, you can hear Democrats express more sympathy for insurance company executives than they do for almost any group of people placed under threat by the Trump administration. That is the most maddening failure of the Democrats’ institutional responses: They spend their emotional and moral energy on defending the institutions Trump attacks instead of the human people he threatens. Trump demonizes immigrants and uses executive orders to harm them, but instead of defending immigrants and their humanity, Democrats defend… the “separation of powers” and the “rule of law.” He inspires his people to attack the LGBTQ community and, especially at the moment, the transgender community, and Democrats defend… Supreme Court precedent. The entire white wing of the country now uses “DEI” as a synonym for the n-word, and Democrats defend the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Trump wants to tear down the system in order to hurt people, but Democrats are more likely to defend the system than the people Trump is trying to hurt.

This insane cycle has to stop. We cannot defeat Trump or, more importantly, his racist, misogynist, know-nothing movement by propping up institutions and systems that so many millions of people—including those who are not racist or sexist and still reluctantly vote for the Democrats—have come to despise. When Trump moves to destroy an institution, the Democrats should do nothing. But when he moves to destroy people, the Democrats should do everything under the sun, including taking the “resistance” directly to the streets in the form of extrajudicial maneuvers and civil disobedience.

The first step toward doing nothing is, of course, not voting for Trump’s policies. I can’t believe I have to write this (but people familiar with the feckless Democratic Party know I do), but the Democrats should not vote for Trump’s initiatives. Not his legislation, not his cabinet picks, not one single thing. Keeping its head out of its ass long enough to simply not vote for Trump’s plans for two consecutive years would be the most anti-institutional thing the Democratic Party could do right now.

The best possible political outcome of this approach would be for the Republicans to own everything Trump does. The government is not divided. Republicans have won one-party rule. So force them to rule. Trump shouldn’t be able to get a single cabinet appointment with the help of Democratic votes. He shouldn’t be able to pass a single piece of legislation with their support. He shouldn’t be able to pass a budget with their help. The Republicans should be on their own. And if they have to get rid of the filibuster to move their agenda, so be it. Make them do it. Do nothing, and make Republicans do it all.

The results will not be pretty. Which is why Democrats, having abandoned any attempt at an institutional response, must instead meet the moral outrage of the moment with tactics that don’t rely on Trump’s courts, executive agencies, or Susan Collins. Nobody will care if the Democrats try to use the Senate parliamentarian to gum up some cockamamie plan Trump has cooked up. But people will care if they see Democrats out on the streets, joining picket lines, and putting their physical bodies between Trump’s forces and the regular people Trump is trying to hurt.

The best way to think about the difference between an institutional response versus a moral one is to think about how Democrats should contest Trump’s plans to mass deport millions of people, along with his other inhumane immigration policies.