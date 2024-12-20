Politics / Joe Biden’s Bodyguard of Liars Betrayed American Democracy Gerontocracy, pro-establishment politics and deception by Democratic Party insiders all helped elect Donald Trump.

(Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

Although the Democratic Party elite is desperately trying to deflect blame for this year’s election defeat, the catastrophic return of Donald Trump to the presidency demands a reckoning. As in all elections, there were many factors that fed into the ultimate results, but Joe Biden’s fateful decision to run again at age 81—making him the oldest presidential candidate in American history—looms large. The disastrous June debate with Trump that made Biden’s aging painfully visible for the all the world to see not only ended Biden’s political career; it also made it impossible for his successor Kamala Harris to defeat Trump. Biden had dug a deep hole and Harris—hobbled, to be sure, by her own lack of political confidence and secure identity—couldn’t climb her way out.

Like many observers, I had been worrying about Biden’s age before he was even elected in 2020. In 2019, I tweeted, “There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that the American public as a whole isn’t bothered by manifest cognitive decline in presidential candidates: Reagan 1984, Trump 2016, Biden now.” While I was right to think that Biden’s diminished faculties wouldn’t prevent him from winning the presidential primaries and general election the following year, that still left the worry that having an aging and impaired president would feed into the wider sense of national decline that would only benefit Trump and Trumpism in the long run. In 2020, I tweeted that “having the 77-year-old Biden competing against the 74-year-old Trump for the senior vote … reinforces the feeling that America is becoming a gerontocracy: no country for young people but like the USSR of the 1970s dominated by an aging cadre stuck in the past.” This February I worried that, “If Donald Trump wins the presidency this year, Biden’s decision to seek a second term will be seen as one of the greatest blunders in American history.”

Now that Trump has in fact won again, the scale and culpability of Biden’s blunder has to be measured. That culpability belongs not just to Biden alone but also to the larger Democratic establishment and the enablers on Biden’s staff, all of whom were essential in the sickening farce of a frail, failing, and flailing man clinging to the most powerful position in the world.