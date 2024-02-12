Politics / Biden and His Supporters Should Be Honest About His Age Problem Candor rather than deflection can overcome the president’s biggest drawback.

Special counsel Robert Hur’s report exonerated Joe Biden of wrongdoing in bringing classified documents home during the Obama administration, but also characterized him as an elderly man with memory problems . (Jim Lo Scalzo / Bloomberg via Getty)

Joe Biden needs to be rescued from some of his most vocal supporters, who think they are lifeguards saving a drowning man but are in fact dragging him to the bottom of the ocean.

With the release on Thursday of special counsel Robert Hur’s report that exonerated Biden of wrongdoing in bringing classified documents home during the Obama administration but also characterized him as an elderly man with memory problems, long-festering questions about the president’s age have quickly come to dominate the political discourse. In response, some Biden supporters have come forward with some of the most ludicrous and unconvincing arguments ever made on behalf of an election campaign.

In New York magazine, centrist pundit Jonathan Chait, who styles himself a liberal, boldly argued that senility should not prevent someone from having control of enough nuclear weapons to extinguish all life on earth. In a transcribed conversation with his colleague Benjamin Hart, Chait responded to concerns about a cognitively impaired president by saying,

Well, if [Biden is] controlled by advisers, is that unacceptable? If the advisers are making good decisions? Reagan was pretty senile and controlled by advisers. Everybody’s forgotten this, but the accounts of his mental state are harrowing. Nobody cared because the results were fine.

Another centrist pundit, Michael Cohen, made a slightly more restrained version of this argument by tweeting that “memory loss is not necessarily a factor in being able to do the job of president.

Chait went to say, “Biden seems more feeble than Reagan.” Trying to put the best possible spin on his own account of Biden’s incapacity, Chait argued that “there’s no aspect of the presidency other than communications that [Biden has] been inhibited from doing.” The problem with this argument is that communication—with staff, with other world leaders, and with the American public—is among the major tasks any president has, especially in an election year.

There’s so much wrong with Chait’s self-defeating argument that it’s hard to know where to begin. It’s strange for a putative liberal, even a moderate one, to think the Reagan era was “fine.” Reagan’s bellicose rhetoric brought the world closer to a nuclear war than any time since the Cuban missile crisis. The Iran/Contra machinations, done to override a congressional limit on funding a proxy war in Nicaragua, were as serious an assault on the Constitution as anything done by arch-criminals Richard Nixon or Donald Trump. Under Reagan, the US funded a horrific counterinsurgency in Guatemala that is now universally recognized, even by the Guatemalan government, as a genocide.

Bringing up Reagan’s senility, or even the claim of memory loss, seems like an attempt to anticipate a problem that hasn’t yet occurred. It’s a strange and unnecessary concession to Biden’s Republican critics, who do often make the unwarranted claim that the president has dementia. There’s plausible evidence that Reagan started suffering from Alzheimer’s during his presidency, although a diagnosis wasn’t made until 1994, five years after he left office.