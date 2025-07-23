Environment / How Climate Justice Reached the UN’s Top Court—and Won The International Court of Justice’s ruling that countries have a legal duty to curb climate change was the result of a years-long campaign that began with university students.

Vanuatu’s Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu, center, delivers a speech ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) session tasked with issuing the first advisory opinion on states’ legal obligations to address climate change in The Hague on July 23, 2025. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)

In an opinion issued today, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that states have legal duties, not just moral ones, to protect the climate. These obligations, it held, are grounded in existing human rights law, environmental treaties, and the rights of future generations. Critically, the court affirmed that harm caused by climate inaction—including the continued expansion of fossil fuels—can constitute a violation of international law, strengthening the case for reparations.

This unanimous opinion did not come out of nowhere. It’s the result of a years-long campaign led by Pacific students and a nation whose very name is a promise to endure.

In 1980, the South Pacific islands known as the New Hebrides won independence after decades of joint British and French colonial rule. Freedom fighters named the nation Vanuatu, from the Melanesian words vanua (land) and tu (to stand or remain). As Tom Tipoloamata, the chief who named it, explained, “Vanuatu means an island that will stay. It will stay and stay forever.”

Ten-year-old Ralph Regenvanu celebrated by painting his new nation’s coat of arms on his school wall: a Melanesian warrior in front of a boar’s tusk and crossed namele leaves. The warrior stood for strength; the tusk, prosperity; the namele leaves, peace. Beneath it all, a banner read “Long God yumi stanap”—Bislama for “in God we stand”—offering a spiritual foundation beyond empire. Like the rest of the country, Regenvanu, the son of independence activists, was swept up in the thrill of liberation. Painting the emblem felt like shedding the old colonial path and stepping into something sovereign, something self-determined—something wholly Ni-Vanuatu.

Regenvanu, now Vanuatu’s minister for climate and the environment and a chief architect of the ICJ campaign, has since spent his life wrestling with what it means to make sovereignty real. As an artist, he worked to reclaim Ni-Vanuatu identity from Western frameworks. As a cultural leader, he fought to protect kastom—Vanuatu’s Indigenous systems of knowledge and governance—from the pressures of globalization. By the time he entered Parliament in 2008, the limits of political sovereignty had come into sharper focus, as the climate crisis revealed just how fragile independence was in a globalized world.

Vanuatu has contributed almost nothing to the climate crisis—it produces less than 0.0016 percent of global emissions. Yet climate change has pushed the country into a near-constant state of emergency, marked by rising seas, intensifying cyclones, and deepening precarity. Government agencies do what they can: rebuilding schools, restoring water, and relocating communities as shorelines vanish. But the relentless churn of disaster and recovery erodes Vanuatu’s ability to shape its own future.

In 2022, official development assistance made up nearly 40 percent of government spending. While the crisis isn’t of Vanuatu’s making, recovery depends on money coming in on others’ terms. For Regenvanu, it underscores the unfinished work of decolonization: How sovereign is a nation that can’t decide its future?

This question echoes across the Pacific. Vulnerability here has never been accidental. Western powers have long treated the region as expendable—testing nuclear weapons, building military bases, and ignoring the consequences of the climate crisis they created. Across the Global South, the story is familiar.

In 2019, while serving as foreign minister, Regenvanu received a letter from law students at the University of the South Pacific. They wanted to bring climate justice to the ICJ: Would Vanuatu help lead the charge? The students—who called themselves the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC)—wanted the court to clarify how international law protects the rights of present and future generations in the face of the climate crisis.