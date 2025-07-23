Environment / Books & the Arts / Want to Understand Global Inequality? Visit the Dump. Alexander Clapp’s Waste Wars, a world-spanning inquiry into the politics of garbage, makes a case that everything that is wrong with capitalism is embodied in our trash.

A man carries electronic waste at Agbogbloshie dumpsite in Ghanaian capital of Accra, 2017. (Cristina Aldehuela / AFP / Getty)

In 1960, the journalist and social critic Vance Packard identified a trend in American consumer culture: “planned obsolescence.” Either through superficial changes that made the older models appear outdated or through deliberately shortened product lifespans, consumers were encouraged to buy more, which also meant wasting more. It was a sales tactic, Packard found, originally popularized by a 1932 snake-oil salesman turned entrepreneur named Bernard London. London argued that manufacturers should deliberately shorten the lifespan of their products to drive continual consumer demand, boost sales, and keep the industry’s wheels turning. Just a few decades later, Packard argued that planned obsolescence was changing the very character of the American shopper: “We are being trained to live wastefully, with the idea that this is somehow patriotic,” he wrote in his book The Waste Makers.

Packard was perhaps the 20th century’s most prolific Cassandra on the trajectory of American consumerism, a way of life that has touched every corner of the globe and reshaped the world economy. Americans are the world’s foremost buyers, and the rest of the world—until recently—has mostly happily served as willing merchants and manufacturers. This cycle of consumption has created so much trash on the planet that the quantities are almost impossible to comprehend.

Waste, by its nature, is a problem continually deferred. Where it goes is, at best, an afterthought, and likely not a pleasant one. We may dutifully sort and recycle our trash, but we are otherwise powerless to control the destiny of the detritus in our modern lives. Packard saw rampant consumerism as creating a “‘throwaway society,’ where material goods are treated as disposable and people are encouraged to waste as a sign of prosperity.”

In Waste Wars: The Wild Afterlife of Your Trash, the journalist Alexander Clapp examines how so much of the junk produced in the Western Hemisphere has become a problem for the world’s most impoverished and economically desperate countries. Through stories of toxic e-waste in Ghana, illegal dumps in Turkey, deadly shipbreakers in the Aegean Sea, plastic-sludge riverbanks in Guatemala, and trash chiefs in Indonesia, Clapp exposes a global waste economy underpinned by exploitative labor and environmental degradation. More than six decades after Packard warned of a nation conditioned to consume and discard, Clapp’s reporting underscores that garbage is not just an intractable problem of modern capitalism but also an encapsulation of the global inequities that define our waste-filled world.

At the start of Waste Wars, Clapp quotes the American economist and retail analyst Victor Lebow, who asserted that productive economies and waste go hand in hand and that prosperity necessitates that “we need things consumed, burned up, worn out, replaced and discarded at an ever-increasing pace.” Such mindless consumption fuels affluence, in this view, and what follows in Waste Wars is a sobering description of the results.

Clapp begins with the story of a Kurdish citrus farmer in Turkey who one day sees a truck dumping a load of garbage on his property and then the driver setting it aflame. After putting out the fire, the farmer finds receipts and wrappers not in Kurdish or Turkish, but with the price tags denominated in euros and pounds. The pastoral life of an Anatolian citrus farmer being disrupted by the flaming trash of consumers living in the European Union and Britain is a darkly ironic image of the inescapability of global capitalism. And the trash brokers responsible, the ones who moved this consumer waste to an unlikely corner of Anatolia, are a world of “grifters and hustlers,” according to Clapp, who “reach down into your recycling bin and rinse out the last rancid drops of profit.”

In the United Kingdom, for example, more than 250,000 waste brokers would eventually be found to be operating without legal permits. Without such permits, there’s no oversight—waste can be misclassified, dumped, or illegally exported with no accountability, all while the brokers still collect a profit. But even permits can’t address the scope of the problem: The need for waste management is so widespread, and the process so unregulated, that the journalist and environmental activist George Monbiot managed to register his long-dead goldfish for a permit in around four minutes. With so many untraceable brokers and more waste than the system can handle, it’s no surprise that what isn’t managed at home ends up smoldering in someone else’s orchard half a world away.

Clapp, who lives in Greece and is a regular contributor to publications like New Left Review and the London Review of Books, spent more than two years crisscrossing the globe to follow the money and garbage of this international trash trade. But while he’s well versed in telling stories about the disturbing consequences of a globally unequal system, his is not the first book to have tackled the subject. The 2023 book Wasteland, by Oliver Franklin-Wallis, also explored the strange and often illogical world of global waste bartering, and Clapp even journeys to some of the same places that Franklin-Wallis visited. But where the latter approached the issue with more of an environmentalist’s eye, Clapp centers on the systemic roots of the problem and the ways that we are all complicit.