Activism / Fossil Fuel Companies Are Silencing Us All The verdict of Energy Transfer v. Greenpeace has disturbing implications for freedom of speech.

But activists aren’t letting corporates shut them up.

(Thibaud Moritz / Getty)

If you didn’t follow the proceedings of Energy Transfer v. Greenpeace in Mandan, North Dakota last week, you don’t realize how much your free speech has just been compromised.

On March 19, three entities from the global environmental nonprofit Greenpeace were found liable for $667 million in damages in a lawsuit filed by Energy Transfer, a Dallas-based oil and gas company worth nearly $70 billion. The suit originated from Greenpeace’s limited role in supporting indigenous-led protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Energy Transfer insists that their claims were about the illegal conduct of protestors and their supporters, but the truth is more disturbing.

Free speech and civil liberty organizations have been sounding the alarm for months about how this decision could chill speech in the United States for everyone. The jury’s verdict, which awarded damages far beyond what Energy Transfer sought, sends an unequivocal message: Public protest can result in crushing financial consequences.

The implications for peaceful civil disobedience are profound.

The decision also prompts the question: Who can a corporation silence? Virtually everyone, apparently. In the 21st century, censorship is not just a governmental threat—it’s a corporate threat. And it’s not a left-wing or right-wing crisis—it’s a planetary crisis.

So how did we get here?

At the turn of the 20th century, fossil fuel companies ignored how their industry damaged the environment, behaving as though our rivers could be bought and the land was theirs to pollute. In the 1960s, people finally woke up: Activists, lawyers, union members, grandparents, and young people protested, organized, and sued to stop these harmful activities and pass laws so nature could speak just a little more. They worked to give nature a voice, only to have it silenced time and again.

Since the 1990s, many of those same fossil fuel companies—now even more powerful—began to silence citizens too. Every year, land and environmental defenders around the world are murdered for daring to resist environmental exploitation. Since Global Witness started collecting records in 2012, over 2,000 people, many from Indigenous communities, have been killed after exercising their right to protect their lands and the environment from harm. These lethal attacks—perpetrated by organized crime, governments, or other unknown actors—are the most dramatic, but by no means the only, form of threat that defenders face. are

The corporations building and operating the pipelines, terminals, and plants started to realize the most efficient way to shut these climate defenders up: They would just sue them into oblivion.