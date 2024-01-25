Economy / StudentNation / “I Had to Turn My Interests Into Something Profitable” For many young people today, work often means giving up their hobbies—or being forced to monetize them.

A single federal minimum-wage job, or even two, no longer provides a livable income in many states. According to the Economic Policy Institute, “the federal minimum wage is worth 30% less today than when it was last raised 14 years ago.”

In the early 19th century, social reformer Robert Owen called for “eight hours labor, eight hours recreation, and eight hours rest.” But for many young Americans entering the workforce, keeping this type of work-life balance isn’t feasible. Over 8 million people in the US now work multiple jobs—a post-pandemic high. For many, the issue isn’t just that work is turning into an all-consuming project, but that it’s taking over parts of life that are meant to be joyous. Today, work can often mean giving up hobbies to pick up an extra shift or turning hobbies into a job itself—and risk losing the joy.

StudentNation spoke to six young Americans to find out how work and play have changed for them. These interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity.



I have multiple contract jobs that help me make a living, but most of my jobs often go beyond “work hours” even until 10 pm. I feel like I don’t have time for hobbies—like my free time should be allocated to making money to support myself and help my family. I have begun trying to balance my work and life because although I need money, I still want to live a fulfilling life.

I’ve had to monetize my hobbies before—such as selling my paintings and sketches. From my own experience monetizing my hobbies always leads me to end up resenting the hobby and no longer wanting to do it because of the pressure and my perfectionism. It takes a lot of effort to unlearn hustle culture and put your value as a person into your character rather than your achievements.

As someone who used to be a workaholic—always striving for the next opportunity regardless of how it impacted my well-being—I can say from my own experience that it’s often extremely difficult to maintain and negatively impacts your self-worth. I believe that hustle culture is a direct result of living in a capitalist society and environments that don’t prioritize humanistic values.

—Zariyah Allen, 20, Atlanta, Georgia



As a full-time graduate student, high school teacher, and research assistant most of my time is filled with lesson planning, grading, homework, lab work, fieldwork and thesis paper writing. It is always “Go, go, go!” I usually find myself getting home around 9–9:30 pm, then I have to take care of the dog, do some laundry or cleaning or other chores. By the time I finish, it’s maybe 11 or 12, which is time for bed. And then I wake up at 5 am. There’s not as much leisure time as I would like—I maybe get a few hours over the weekend. Any time that I have to myself I usually use to sleep or rest.

I have made sacrifices to obtain more money. I have had to give up certain opportunities because they didn’t fit my work schedule. For me, it was either pay rent or not have a home. I had to turn my interests into something profitable. I love science and I love the performing arts. So what did I do? I became a teacher! I was able to do both and get paid.

—Fidel Renteria, 25, El Paso, Texas

