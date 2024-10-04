Economy / Millions of Workers Are Due More Overtime Pay. Will They Get It? New regulations are designed to expand the number of employees entitled to overtime. But the conservative courts have other ideas. Edit

Then–Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on the 75th anniversary of the Fair Labor Standards Act. (Christy Bowe / ImageCatcher News Service / Corbis via Getty Images)

Zach Barber had known for years that he could easily find a better job. Despite his working full-time, money could be scarce. Once, with his bank account at zero, he was left eating nothing but canned food.

But he believed in his environmental nonprofit’s model and wanted to see it succeed, so he continued to put in long hours—sometimes over 50 a week—as an organizer. For this, he received no overtime pay at all, let alone time and a half.

That might change, though, thanks to new overtime rules from the Department of Labor. Until recently, if you were an “executive, administrative, or professional” employee making more than $35,568 per year, your employer could declare you exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act and expect you to work extra hours for no extra money. As of July 1, 2024, that cutoff is now $43,888 per year, with plans to raise it substantially higher—to $58,656 per year—by the beginning of 2025, meaning that millions of workers should soon be newly guaranteed overtime pay. However, as Barber learned, people are still falling through the cracks.

Just days before the new regulations went into effect, Barber’s boss called him and let him know that he would be getting a raise to just over the new threshold. This should have been great news. But there was a catch: They’d be increasing his health insurance contribution by that exact sum. Barber is hoping that the January update could result in a more meaningful change to his working conditions, but at this point he knows not to take anything for granted. President Obama also attempted to boost the overtime threshold by a significant amount—an effort that stalled in court and was nixed by the incoming Trump administration. Biden’s effort faces similar threats.

Over the past 50 years, inflation has eroded the proportion of salaried workers who are guaranteed overtime pay down to nearly nothing. So few salaried workers are now protected by the FLSA’s overtime rules that many now falsely believe that if you’re paid on a salary basis at all, overtime is out of the question. The new, higher overtime thresholds could help reverse those damages—if they’re allowed to stand, and if they’re enforced.

When the FLSA debuted in 1940, it focused on the blue-collar workers who then dominated the US workforce. In order to exempt a worker from overtime, your boss would have to prove that you qualified as an executive, administrative, or professional (EAP) employee under the FLSA’s guidelines—and that you were paid a salary over its threshold. White-collar jobs sometimes fell under this exemption, but the system still wound up catching most people. Back in 1975, 63 percent of full-time salaried workers made wages low enough to automatically qualify for overtime pay.

But the salary threshold was not tied to the rate of inflation, and the government didn’t update it for nearly 30 years. By 2003, the proportion of protected workers had plummeted to 3 percent. When the Bush administration finally raised the threshold slightly the following year, it also expanded the use of a weaker “duties test,” making it easier to classify workers as EAP even when they spend most of their time doing blue-collar work. Twenty years later, the consequences would be almost comical, if they weren’t economically devastating: One study found companies liberally doling out absurd titles like “Carpet Shampoo Manager” and “Assistant Bingo Manager” to workers. Their “executive” duties exempted them from any right to overtime.

Instead of fighting to bring back a more rigorous duties test, the Department of Labor chose the “brighter line” of raising the salary threshold, said Heidi Shierholz, the Economic Policy Institute’s president. Before the July bump, only 8.5 percent of salaried workers fell under the threshold. By January, that proportion could rise to 30 percent—covering plenty of those assistant bingo managers—and the threshold will update every three years, rising in tandem with wage data.

In the short term, the benefits are clear. If your employer decides to “bump you up to the new salary threshold, then you get that wage increase,” Shierholz explained. If not—if you remain below the cutoff— “then now you’re in the world where your employer has skin in the game when they ask you to work a gajillion hours,” since that extra labor will no longer be free. “You either get more money,” she said, “or you get your time back.”

This isn’t the first time a Democratic administration has attempted to update the salary levels—or even the first time it’s happened under threat from court challenges and an impending Trump presidency. Zach Barber started his current job in the fall of 2016, shortly after an Obama-era increase to the threshold. His new employer was one of the few nonprofits who took a public stand against it. (If people can’t choose to work at a nonprofit for crappy wages, the Public Interest Network’s leaders argued, do they really even have freedom of speech?)